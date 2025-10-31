NXT TV rating: How did the Halloween Havoc fallout show hold up against the World Series

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 527,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up a tick from last week’s 525,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.07 rating. NXT ran against the World Series Game 4, which delivered 14.520 million viewers for Fox. One year earlier, the October 29, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 588,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating on The CW.