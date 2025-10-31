Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho reunite at an NHL game

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A festival of friendship was on display at an NHL game on Thursday. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho attended the Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game at Benchmark International Arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy)

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether Owens attacked Jericho like he did during the actual Festival of Friendship segment back in 2017. Owens is recovering from his July neck surgery. Jericho remains under AEW contract, though his deal reportedly expires at the end of the year. There was another pro wrestling connection, as WWE broadcast team member Jackie Redmond was working the game for TNT.

