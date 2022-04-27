AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Mad Maxine, EZ Money, Vladimir Kozlov, Lacey, Frank Gotch, Verne Gagne

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show includes Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky in a ladder match for the TNT Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Philadelphia. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 41 percent of the vote. C finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a tie for B and F grades at 36 percent each of our post show poll. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mad Maxine (Jeannine Mjoseth) is 63.

-EZ Money (Jason Broyles) is 49.

-Vladimir Kozlov (Oleg Prudius) is 43.

-Lacey (Larissa Vados) is 39.

-The late Frank Gotch was born on April 27, 1877. He died at age 40 of uremia poisoning on December 16, 1917.

-The late Verne Gagne died on April 27, 2015 at age 89.