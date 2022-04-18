AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, The Blade, and Angelico vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Darius Martin, and Dante Martin

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Alan “5” Angels

-The Bunny, Emi Sakura, and Raychell Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho, and Anna Jay

-Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kris Statlander

-Allen Russell, Kameron Russell, Dale Springs, and Izaiah Zane vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

-J Spade vs. Tony Nese

Powell’s POV: A stronger than usual lineup. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.