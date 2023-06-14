AEW Collision lineup: The advertised matches for Saturday’s premiere edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s premiere edition of AEW Collision.

-CM Punk and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson

-Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus for the TNT Title

-Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews

-Miro in action

Powell’s POV: CM Punk also indicated in a video package that he will be delivering a promo. Join me for my live review of AEW Collision as the show streams Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett and I will co-host a same night audio review for this week’s free Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. Going forward, most of Will’s weekly AEW Collision audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).