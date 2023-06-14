AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door lineup: The updated card for the the pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, June 25 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship

-Sanada vs. Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

Powell’s POV: Tanahashi challenged MJF in another video. The match was officially announced, but MJF said he wasn’t interested and said it wouldn’t be the first time he no-showed an event. Meanwhile, Perry accepted the open challenge for a title shot that Sanada issued in a video that aired during AEW Dynamite. Perry also asked Hook to have his back at the show. They also teased AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. NJPW TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr., but the match has not been officially advertised at last check.