AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix in a three-way or the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against a former ROH Champion

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in an eliminator match

-Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Title

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-Billy Gunn’s “Daddy Ass Birthday Bash” with The Acclaimed

-Renee Paquette sits down with Saraya and Britt Baker

Powell’s POV: Is the Daddy Ass Birthday Bash off?!? He was kidnapped by Swerve Strickland on AEW Rampage. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).