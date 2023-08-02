AEW All In main event set

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship will headline the AEW All In event. The show will be held on Sunday, August 27 in London, England at Wembley Stadium.

Powell’s POV: It’s only fitting that AEW’s hottest program is headlining the company’s biggest show. The MJF and Cole characters remained friendly on Dynamite. I’m very curious to see what the dynamic between the two will be by the time they get to Wembley. All In will be available via pay-per-view.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view will be held one week later in Chicago, Illinois at United Center. The only match announced for All Out is Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title, so the company still has a lot of work to do to set the table for these two events.