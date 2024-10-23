WWE Speed – Bron Breakker vs. Cruz Del Toro

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Bron Breakker vs. Cruz Del Toro in a quarterfinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! @bronbreakkerwwe and @deltoro_wwe battle it out to see who will advance in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament. Who will face @WWESheamus in the Quarterfinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/yjbV62r47o — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2024

Powell’s POV: Breakker won the match to advance to a semifinal match against Sheamus. The other side of the bracket has Dragon Lee vs. Tavion Heights and Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne. The Lee vs. Heights match will air next week. WWE Speed streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media.