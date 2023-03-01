What's happening...

Ratings for the WWE A&E Biography on Jake Roberts, plus WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Mick Foley

March 1, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Jake Roberts produced 453,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 25th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Mick Foley delivered 421,000 viewers for A&E and finished 23rd in the cable ratings with a 0.12 rating.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s A&E biography on the NWO produced 495,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant had 444,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating. Sunday’s biography focuses on Chyna, while the new WWE Rivals spotlights The Rock vs. John Cena.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.