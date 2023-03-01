Ratings for the WWE A&E Biography on Jake Roberts, plus WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Mick Foley

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Jake Roberts produced 453,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 25th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Mick Foley delivered 421,000 viewers for A&E and finished 23rd in the cable ratings with a 0.12 rating.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s A&E biography on the NWO produced 495,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant had 444,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating. Sunday’s biography focuses on Chyna, while the new WWE Rivals spotlights The Rock vs. John Cena.