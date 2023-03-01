WWE Raw rating for the show featuring a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match and Brock Lesnar

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.768 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 2.006 million average. Raw delivered a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.51 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.890 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.748 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.665 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The February 28, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.753 million viewers and a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic.