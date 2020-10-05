What's happening...

10/05 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Retribution has a leader

October 5, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Retribution has a leader, and more (38:25)…

