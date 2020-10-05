10/05 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Retribution has a leader

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Retribution has a leader, and more (38:25)…

Click here to stream or download the October 5 WWE Raw audio review.

