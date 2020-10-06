UWN Prime Time Live PPV, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Barry Darsow, Dixie Carter, Manu, Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series continues tonight on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV at 8CT/9ET. The 90-minute show is headlined by D’Angelo Dinero and Watts vs. Zicky Dice and a mystery partner. The show is available for $7.99 on FITE TV, and DirecTV is charging $11.99. FITE also has a four-week bundle pricing option.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features Impact Tag Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on the best Bound For Glory matches.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The eleven match show includes Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Darsow is 61. He worked as Demolition Smash, Repo Man, Krusher Khruschev, and Blacktop Bully among other gimmicks.

-Former TNA President Dixie Carter-Salinas is 56.

-Manu (Afa Anoaʻi Jr.) is 36.

-The late Bruno Sammartino was born on October 6, 1935. He died on April 18, 2018 at age 82.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert James Marella) died on October 6, 1999 at age 62 due to complications from diabetes.



