NXT Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The October 28 NXT Halloween Havoc themed television show scored an A grade from 59 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 14 percent of the vote.

-The October 28 AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave NXT an A- grade for delivering a strong episode that leaned into the Halloween Havoc theme perfectly. I gave the Dynamite show a B- grade. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.