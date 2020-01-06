1/5 WWE in Springfield, Missouri results: Romans Reigns, Braun Strowman, Big E, and Kofi Kingston vs. King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Revival, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch for Natalya for the Raw Women’s Championship, Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

Springfield, Missouri at JQH Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo

A really small crowd with maybe 2,000 people in attendance, but WWE ran here earlier in the year, and I don’t think the population is dense enough to run twice a year. I met Charles Robinson before the show. Nicest guy ever. And he never ages!

1. Daniel Bryan beat The Miz. Bryan way over. Miz got a mixed reaction that turned into more boos by the end of the match. Bryan got the win after a running knee.

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans was announced as next, but Bayley attacked Lacey before it could happen.

2. Becky Lynch defeated Natalya to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. Lynch made Natalya submit to retain the title. A really fun match. Becky is over HUGE with the Springfield audience. Weird to see her work so early in the night

3. The Viking Raiders beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to retain the Raw Tag Titles. The OC duo came out and really tore into the crowd. Great heat for them. The Raiders won with the Viking Experience.

4. Kevin Owens beat Seth Rollins by DQ. Owens came out to a huge response. Rollins got great heat, too. Lots of stalling up front but a good match when it got going. Rollins winds up hitting Owens with a chair for the DQ. Rollins set up a table, but Owens hit a stunner and went to throw Rollins through the table. The AOP came out to stop that. Samoa Joe rand down to a great reaction and wound up putting one of the AOP duo through a table. Owens cut a promo about how Rollins is a jackass. Great stuff.

Intermission

5. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy. A hard hitting match. I could watch those two wrestle every day. Great back and forth match that ended with a Black Mass. It was probably the best match of the night work rate wise.

6. Bayley pinned Lacey Evans to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Bayley got the pin with a handful of trunks. Bayley is great as a heel. She seems like she’s having a lot of fun, and the audience was tearing into her. Lacey got her “heat” back after the match by knocking Bayley out with the Woman’s Right after Bayley attacked her after the match

7. Romans Reigns, Braun Strowman, Big E, and Kofi Kingston beat King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn) and “The Revival” Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. This was the most fun match I’ve ever seen. I’ve seen better matches, but these guys put on a helluva entertaining spectacle. Big E was the MVP of the match and the night for me. Give him all the titles. Lots of comedy, with everyone looking like they were having a blast. Both teams kept throwing pancakes at each other, making each other laugh, and it was amazing to watch. At one point, Big E and Dash Wilder has a splits contest.

Dawson, Wilder, and Zayn took turns talking smack to the kids in the front row, and to one overzealous guy who I was afraid was going to find out these guys aren’t to be messed with. The babyfaces prevailed and then went around ringside signing autographs and taking selfies afterward.

Overall, a really fun night. I can’t stress enough to go to WWE Live events when they’re in your area. They are the most fun shows.



