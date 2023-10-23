WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

-Becky Lynch vs. Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso

-Logan Paul appears

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis

-Johnny Gargano vs. Giovanni Vinci

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center.