WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
-Becky Lynch vs. Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso
-Logan Paul appears
-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis
-Johnny Gargano vs. Giovanni Vinci
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.
Be the first to comment