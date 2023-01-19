What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the show headlined by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria

January 19, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 600,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 700,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The ratings were delayed due to Monday’s holiday, but the AEW Dynamite numbers are expected to be available at the usual time this afternoon. NXT finished 26th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.15 rating. The January 18, 2022 edition delivered 587,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating for a show headlined by AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.