NXT TV rating for the show headlined by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 600,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 700,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The ratings were delayed due to Monday’s holiday, but the AEW Dynamite numbers are expected to be available at the usual time this afternoon. NXT finished 26th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.15 rating. The January 18, 2022 edition delivered 587,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating for a show headlined by AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller.