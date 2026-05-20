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Phil Hickerson dead at age 79

May 20, 2026

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Phil Hickerson has died at age 79, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: I remember Hickerson best from my limited viewing of his days in the Memphis territory, and later seeing him more frequently in the USWA, where he worked as PY Chu-hi. Hickerson was inducted into the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year he retired, capping off a 21-year wrestling career. My condolences to Hickerson’s family and friends.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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