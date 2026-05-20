NJPW “Best of Super Juniors, Night 4” results (5/20): Vetter’s review of Yoh vs. Sho, Titan vs. Valiente Jr., Nick Wayne vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Robbie X vs. Kosei Fujita, Taiji Ishimori vs. Daisuke Sasaki

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Best of Super Juniors, Night 4”

May 20, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan, at Korakuen Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton provided English commentary.

* This year’s field has 20 competitors, divided into TWO blocks. Thus, each wrestler has nine tournament matches in a round-robin format. Wins are worth two points, and a (rare) tie is one point for each wrestler. The top TWO point-scorers in each Block will advance to a four-man playoff. For the first time, we have all 10 tournament matches today.

* As is tradition, there are no guardrails for the BoSJ.

1. Kushida (2) vs. Jakob Austin Young (w/Zane Jay) (0) in a B Block tournament match. Young came out first. As Kushida emerged from the back, Zane Jay attacked him. I started the stopwatch as Young attacked as well. They threw Kushida into the ring, but Kushida hit a handspring-back-double elbow and we got the bell at 00:49. Kushida — still wearing his orange vest! — hit a top-rope crossbody block onto both heels on the floor. In the ring, Kushida tied him in a hammerlock. Young got a rollup. Kushida hit a straight punch to the jaw. He still hasn’t removed his jacket! Zane tripped him. Young hit a hammerlock DDT onto the thin mat at ringside at 3:00! In the ring, Young hit a second DDT and scored the pin! I’m shocked! Charlton noted what I just wrote — Kushida never even got out of his jacket!

Jakob Austin Young (2) defeated Kushida (2) at 3:54/official time of 3:05.

2. Jun Kasai (2) vs. Daiki Nagai (0) in an A Block tournament match. Daiki hit a dive to the floor, and we’re underway! In the ring, he hit a running forearm and a hesitation dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 1:30. He applied a Boston Crab. Charlton noted that Jun’s son is a pro wrestler and just a few months younger than Daiki! Jun applied a front guillotine choke. Nagai again applied a Boston Crab. He missed a Dynamite Kid-style flying headbutt. Jun ran the ropes to build up speed and hit a clothesline for a believable nearfall at 4:30. Jun got an inside cradle just seconds later for the pin.

Jun Kasai (4) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) at 4:51.

3. Robbie Eagles (w/Hartley Jackson) (2) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2) in a B Block tournament match. Charlton said Eagles’ win over El Desperado was a “massive boost.” Kanemaru attacked as Eagles stepped into the ring, and we’re underway! Kanemaru hit a basement dropkick to the knee and was immediately in charge. They rolled to the floor, and Kanemaru slammed Robbie’s knee onto the thin mat at ringside. In the ring, Kanemaru applied a Figure Four at 2:00, but Eagles eventually reached the ropes. Eagles got a folding press for a nearfall, and he snapped off a huracanrana and hit a spinning kick to the jaw at 4:00.

Robbie hit a running one-footed leg drop. He hit a Meteora in the corner and got a nearfall. He hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 5:30. He hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and targeted the left knee. Kanemaru kicked Eagles into the ref. Stewart noted it’s a good thing that Hartley Jackson was out here, so no House of Torture members could run in. However, Kanemaru hit a low-blow kick and got a rollup for the flash (tainted!) pin. That wrapped up out of nowhere. Charlton noted that Kanemaru’s next opponent will be Taiji Ishimori — a guy he holds an insanely high win-loss record against.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4) defeated Robbie Eagles (2) at 6:48.

4. Nick Wayne (2) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi (6) in an A Block tournament match. Taguchi got a quick victory Sunday due to Valiente Jr.’s injury. Charlton finally acknowledged that Valiente will compete tonight. Standing switches to open. Taguchi applied an ankle lock and hit a mid-ring flying buttbump for a nearfall. Nick hit a mid-ring buttbump at 2:00, and that got a pop. Nick hit the Wayne’s World (corner fadeaway stunner) for the pin. These matches have been insanely quick tonight.

Nick Wayne (4) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (6) at 2:50.

5. Taiji Ishimori (2) vs. Daisuke Sasaki (6) in a B Block tournament match in an A Block tournament match. Sasaki offered a handshake, which Ishimori accepted! However, Sasaki spun him to a mat and applied a crossface! Ishimori got to the ropes at 1:30 and rolled to the floor to regroup. Sasaki removed a corner pad, and he gave Ishimori an Irish Whip into the exposed corner. They brawled at ringside, and Ishimori threw him onto the Japanese commentators at 3:00. Some good humor as they each hid behind a commentator; the crowd laughed. Back in the ring, Sasaki tied Ishimori in the ropes, then hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:00.

Ishimori hit his handspring-back-enzuigiri, and he hit a rolling DVD and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall. He applied the Bone Lock (Crossface). They did a bit of comedy as they took turns escaping and reapplying the hold. Sasaki hit a Pedigree at 8:00. He hit a flipping piledriver for a believable nearfall! Ishimori crashed head-first into the exposed corner, and they were both down as the 10:00 call was announced. They got up and traded punches; this has been better than the first four matches combined. Ishimori hit a jumping knee to the jaw. The ref got bumped! Ishimori immediately popped up Sasaki and hit a low-blow mule kick, and a Gedo Clutch rollup for the tainted pin. Sasaki writhed in pain on the mat and pointed at his groin; the ref can’t call what he doesn’t see!

Taiji Ishimori (4) defeated Daisuke Sasaki (6) at 11:36.

6. Titan (6) vs. Valiente Jr. (2) in an A Block tournament match. Again, Valiente Jr. got injured in the first minute of his match on Sunday, so it really was unclear if he was competing today. Charlton said the knee was drained of fluid. They’ve only shared the ring a handful of times, and this is a first-ever singles match! They hugged before locking up. Valiente’s gear covers everything but his hands. Titan hit a springboard huracanrana. Titan hit a moonsault to the floor, then a springboard frog splash into the ring for a nearfall at 1:30. They got up and traded chops. Valiente hit a jumping knee to the jaw. Titan hit a tornado DDT, but Valiente popped up.

Titan hit a leg lariat, and they were both down at 3:30. Valiente hit a splash to the mat, and he flipped Titan face-first to the mat. Titan hit a suplex and a top-rope double stomp to the chest for a believable nearfall at 5:00, and he immediately applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock. (I wouldn’t rule out a short match today as Valiente recovers). Valiente applied a Boston Crab. Titan tied him in the Tree of Woe and hit a top-rope double stomp to the chest for a nearfall. Titan switched to a Sharpshooter at 7:30. He leaned all the way back, and Valiente Jr. frantically tapped out. Good match. Titan stays perfect and in the pole position for a playoff spot.

Titan (8) defeated Valiente Jr. (2) at 7:44.

7. El Desperado (2) vs. Hyo (2) in a B Block tournament match. They immediately traded forearm strikes at the bell. Despe went for the Stretch Muffler, but Hyo immediately got to the ropes at 2:00. They rolled to the floor, and Desperado threw him into rows of chairs. He wrapped Hyo’s knee around the ring post. Desperado slammed a chair onto another chair over Hyo’s knee at 4:00. In the ring, Despe tied him in a modified Figure Four and kept Hyo grounded. Hyo hit a stunner at 6:00, but banged on his knee to get feeling back into it. Hyo nailed a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, he hit a basement dropkick and a senton for a nearfall.

Desperado hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00, and he went back to a Stretch Muffler, but Hyo again got to the ropes. Despe hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Hyo hit a DDT. He flipped Despe over and got a believable nearfall at 10:00! They got up and traded forearm strikes. Hyo hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Desperado hit a uranage for a nearfall and went back to the Stretch Muffler. Hyo tried to hold on, but he eventually tapped out. That was pretty good.

El Desperado (4) defeated Hyo (2) at 12:19.

8. Master Wato (2) vs. Francesco Akira (w/Zane Jay) (2) in an A Block tournament match. Akira came out first; he attacked Wato as he approached the ring and threw Wato into the ring post, then into rows of chairs. NO bell yet. They rolled into the ring and we got a bell at 00:56 to officially begin. Wato hit a dropkick. Wato is 2-0 in prior singles matches. Akira snapped Wato’s arm across the top rope at 2:30, and he took control. Wato hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:30, a huracanrana, and a dropkick. He hit a bulldog for a nearfall. Akira applied the “Ground Tarantula” (modified Fujiwara Armbar), but Wato quickly got to the ropes at 6:30. Wato hit a dropkick, and they were both down.

Akira hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall at 8:00. He hit a running Penalty Kick on the elbow. Wato hooked both arms and got the seatbelt cover for a nearfall. He applied the Vendeval submission hold around the shoulders and neck. Akira escaped and re-applied the Ground Tarantula, but Wato got a foot on the ropes at 10:30. Akira hit a Buzzsaw Kick to the head and a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Out of nowhere, Wato hit the German Suplex with a high bridge for the pin!

Master Wato (4) defeated Francesco Akira (2) at 12:03/official time of 11:07.

9. Yoh (4) vs. Sho (6) in a B Block tournament match. Sho spoke on the mic before attacking. Yoh tried several times in the first minute to hit a uranage. Sho rolled to the floor to regroup. He grabbed the ring bell hammer, struck Yoh with it, and pushed Yoh into the ring post. Charlton said these two went to 23 time-limit draws when they were Young Lions! Sho threw Yoh into the rows of chairs. In the ring, Sho was in charge and kept Yoh grounded. He hit some roundhouse kicks to the shoulder. Yoh hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 6:30. Yoh hit a standing neckbreaker, and they were both down.

The ref got pushed into the middle of the ring for a bit of comedy, and Yoh used the ref to hit a huracanrana, and he hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 8:00. Sho hit a jumping knee and a clothesline, then a Dominator swinging faceplant for a nearfall. Sho tried to hit the Shock Arrow piledriver, but Yoh escaped. Sho tied up the left arm on the mat, but Yoh again got a foot on the ropes. The ref got shoved to the mat. Sho hit a spear, and they were both down at 12:30. Sho got a wrench, but the ref confiscated it. Yoh hit a low blow. He handed Sho the wrench and did the Eddie spot, collapsing to the mat! The ref admonished Sho, who pleaded innocence! The ref disqualified Sho. (What happened to the ref can’t call something he didn’t see?)

Yoh (6) defeated Sho (6) via DQ at 13:45.

10. Kosei Fujita (4) vs. Robbie X (2) in an A Block tournament match. They twisted each other’s left arms early on. Robbie hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Robbie took control and stomped on Fujita. Kosei threw Robbie from the apron and knee-first onto the thin mat at ringside at 5:00. In the ring, Fujita applied a Lion Tamer-style vertical Boston Crab, but Robbie reached the ropes. Fujita hit a standing moonsault at 8:00, and he tied him in a Jack Perry-style Snare Trap leg lock and cranked back on Robbie’s arms. Robbie hit a Poison Rana, and they were both down as the 10:00 call was announced.

Robbie put Fujita across his back, did a deep squat, and hit a forward Finlay Roll. He went for the X Express (top-rope twisting press), but Kosei got his knees up to block it. Robbie went for a Pele Kick, but Kosei caught him and hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex. Awesome! This crowd was going NUTS! Kosei hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. “This is insane!” Charlton shouted. Robbie couldn’t hit a Lethal Injection, but he applied a modified Muta Lock, cranking on Kosei’s neck.

They fought on the top turnbuckle and traded forearm strikes and slaps to the face. Robbie hit a Sunset Flip Bomb for a nearfall at 16:30, then the Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall. Robbie hit the X Express and scored the clean pin. Awesome, absolutely awesome. Charlton said he believes this is the first time Robbie has won a singles match in the main event.

Robbie X (4) defeated Kosei Fujita (4) at 16:57.

Final Thoughts: I’ve said it before — there is something about Korakuen Hall that brings the very best out of the roster. Everyone just steps up their game. That was a sharp main event and among the best, if not the best, match so far of this tournament. I’ve noted it a few times now, but while the junior division singles matches this year have been flat (no one cares about Douki anymore), the Robbie X and Ishimori vs. Eagles and Fujita feud has been stellar. These two just had an impressive main event, and this crowd was loud and into it. While it was earlier in the show, I’ll go with Desperado vs. Hyo for second place, and Ishimori vs. Sasaki for third.

The other good news here is that Valiente Jr. was able to continue in this tournament. It was fortunate that his injury came before a rare two-day break that allowed for some of that recovery. There are several guys in this tournament I don’t care about — Young, Taguchi, and Kanemaru. NJPW has wisely kept each match so far to a shorter length. No one wants to see those guys go 15+ minutes. As expected, Nagai is 0-4, but his matches are far more entertaining than Young, Taguchi, and Kanemaru, even though no one expects him to win.

The tournament has another off-day before it ramps up with more action on Friday, featuring just the A Block in tournament action, headlined by Fujita vs. Master Wato.