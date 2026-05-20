AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday in Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

-Darby Allin vs. MJF in a hair vs. title match for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a New York Street Fight “I Quit” match for the AEW Tag Team Titles (Copeland and Cage can’t team together again if they lose)

-Thekla vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Willow Nightingale vs. Alex Windsor in a women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry vs. Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, David Finlay, and Clark Connors in a 14-man Stadium Stampede match

Powell’s POV: MJF will have his head shaved if he loses to Allin. The card looks very good on paper. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Double or Nothing. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).