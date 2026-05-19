WWE Smackdown rating: How did the Backlash fallout edition perform?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.184 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.279 million average viewership.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.29 rating. Despite the numbers being down compared to the previous week, Smackdown still finished as the top show in the Friday cable ratings. One year earlier, the May 16, 2025, Smackdown averaged 1.290 million viewers and a 0.36 rating for USA Network.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)