WWE adds three WWE Hall of Fame legacy inductees

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced that Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff will enter the WWE Hall Fame as legacy inductees.
Powell’s POV: Dory Sr. is before my time yet certainly worthy of the honor, and I’m pleased to see Kamala and Uncle Ivan enter posthumously.
Koloff and Kamala deserved real inductions, not this bullshit
This “Hall of Fame” doesn’t actually exist other than in peoples minds. It doesn’t matter.
It’s by far the biggest and most respected wrestling hall of fame. Yes it does matter
Well said.