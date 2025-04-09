What's happening...

WWE adds three WWE Hall of Fame legacy inductees

April 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff will enter the WWE Hall Fame as legacy inductees.

Powell’s POV: Dory Sr. is before my time yet certainly worthy of the honor, and I’m pleased to see Kamala and Uncle Ivan enter posthumously.

Readers Comments (4)

  1. Will April 9, 2025 @ 12:39 pm

    Koloff and Kamala deserved real inductions, not this bullshit

