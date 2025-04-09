WWE Speed – Michin vs. Sol Ruca for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Michin vs. Sol Ruca in the second round of a four-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship Match? Will it be Michin or @SolRucaWWE? pic.twitter.com/KClo7rAexU — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2025

Powell’s POV: Ruca won the match and will challenge Candice LeRae for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship next Wednesday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes.