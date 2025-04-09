NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The updated card for the WrestleMania weekend show

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event that will be held on Saturday, April 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.

-Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker in a four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Ricky Saints defends the NXT North American Championship against the winner of a four-way

-Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. two TBD in a six-woman ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against the winners of a gauntlet match

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King four-way on Tuesday’s NXT television show will challenge Saints for the North American Championship. Tuesday’s tag team gauntlet for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles has Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen vs. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

Join John Moore for is live review as Stand & Deliver streams on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally at 12CT/1ET ahead of WrestleMania 41 night one. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).