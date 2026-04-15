TKO touts the economic impact of WrestleMania 41 and the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO issued the following press release on Wednesday to tout the economic impact of WrestleMania 41 and the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match had on Las Vegas, Nevada.

April 15, 2026 – WrestleMania returns to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year this Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium. WrestleMania 42 represents a tremendous economic opportunity for Las Vegas, and the city has proven to be a high-value, repeatable destination for TKO events, as demonstrated by recent studies conducted by research firm Applied Analysis.

TKO today announced Canelo vs. Crawford and WrestleMania 41 generated a combined $626.1 million in economic impact for Las Vegas in 2025.

Canelo vs. Crawford, the blockbuster Riyadh Season showdown orchestrated by HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, in collaboration with TKO, Dana White and Sela, was held at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and generated $303.9 million in economic impact. The historic Super Middleweight championship drew 70,482 fans to Allegiant Stadium, marking the largest boxing event attendance in Nevada history. The fight streamed globally on Netflix and became the most-watched men’s championship boxing match of the century.

WrestleMania 41, the most successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history, delivered WWE’s largest economic impact number measured to date with $322.2 million. The Premium Live Event was held April 19-20, 2025, and drew 124,693 fans across two nights at Allegiant Stadium and set multiple company records.

“The findings confirm what we saw firsthand: these were both extraordinarily impactful events for Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, CEO and President, of LVCVA. “More than a successful fight night and WrestleMania spectacle, these were true destination drivers that compelled fans to travel here for the experience. The results for both events were exceptional, reinforcing both Las Vegas’ position as a premier global stage for major moments and the powerhouse entertainment that TKO produces.”

Canelo vs. Crawford Economic Impact & Visitation Highlights

$303.9 million in total economic output $73.8 million in salaries and wages paid 1,335 local jobs supported $15.8 million in fiscal impact from taxes paid by the organization and taxes on visitor spending

95.6% of attendees were non-local and 10.1% were international

94.8% of attendees traveled to Las Vegas specifically for Canelo vs. Crawford

WrestleMania 41 Economic Impact & Visitation Highlights

$322.2 million in total economic output $122.6 million in salaries and wages paid 2,635 local jobs supported $17.3 million in fiscal impact from taxes paid by the organization and taxes on visitor spending

90.2% of attendees were non-local and 22% were international

85.4% of attendees traveled to Las Vegas specifically for WrestleMania 41

WWE’s return to Las Vegas is part of a growing number of partnerships between TKO and government and private partners in communities around the world that are eager to host WWE’s marquee live events. Through these partnerships, WWE is reaching more fans in more markets, delivering memorable experiences while generating meaningful economic and cultural impact for host communities.