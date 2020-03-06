WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, WWE live events including NXT UK tapings (reports needed), next Raw, AEW Dynamite, ROH, MLW, Impact, and NWA events, Ken Anderson, Val Venis, Killer Khan, David Flair, Hercules Hernandez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Elimination Chamber will be held on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. The show features an Elimination Chamber match for the Smackdown Tag Titles, and another for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review hosted by Jake Barnett and I later that night.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be held tonight in Buffalo, New York at Keybank Center and features Jeff Hardy’s return and the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-We are looking for reports from upcoming events listed on this page. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT UK is taping television today and Saturday in Coventry, England at Skydome Coventry.

-WWE is holding a SuperShow in Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Aleister Black, Ricochet, and Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins and AOP.

Future Events

-Monday’s WWE Raw will be held in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be live from Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center.

-ROH’s next event is the 18th Anniversary pay-per-view that will be held on March 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live. ROH will be holding their Past vs. Present event the following night in the same venue.

-MLW’s next event with be a co-promoted show with AAA on March 13 in Tijuana, Mexico at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.

-The next Impact Wrestling date is March 28 in Windsor, Ontario for the Lockdown event on Impact Plus.

-The NWA’s Crockett Cup event will be held April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena. The show will be headlined by Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the NWA Championship. The NWA will also hold television tapings at the usual GBP Studios in Atlanta on April 20-21.

Birthdays and Notables

-Killer Khan (Masashi Ozawa) is 73.

-Sean Morley, who worked as Val Venis, is 49.

-Ken Anderson is 44. He is the owner and head trainer at The Academy School of Professional Wrestling in the Twin Cities area.

-Chad Wicks, who worked as Chad Toland and Chad Dick, is 42.

-David Flair (David Fliehr) is 41.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) died on March 6, 2004 at age 47 from heart disease.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he's interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view...

