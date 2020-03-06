WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: NWO, gauntlet match, tag match, Firefly Funhouse

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-The Miz and John Morrison vs. Jimmy and Jey Uso vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Otis and Tucker vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a gauntlet match to be the last team to enter the Elimination Chamber match.

-Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans and Naomi.

-Bray Wyatt hosts the Firefly Funhouse.

-NWO members Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman to appear on A Moment of Bliss.

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be held tonight in Buffalo, New York at Keybank Center.



