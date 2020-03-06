Rip Oliver dead at age 67

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rip Oliver (Lawrence Oliver) died on Thursday at age 67. Oliver had been in hospice care after suffering multiple heart attacks.

Powell’s POV: Oliver was a star in the Pacific Northwest territory and had a brief run with WWE/WWF. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Pacific Northwest legendary wrestler Rip Oliver went to be with the Lord today at 4 p.m (Eastern Standard Time). May the good Lord comfort his widow and three children, family & close friends. Rip is no longer suffering but we are deeply saddened by this news pic.twitter.com/sFfAZJ9A30 — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) March 5, 2020



