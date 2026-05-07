Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Mani Ariez vs Frankie Kazarian for the Focus Pro Title, Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta vs. Jordan Oliver and Alec Price for the Focus Pro Tag Team Titles

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eleven matches from across three different recent indy shows. In this roundup, all three shows were in the New England area, including two that went head-to-head on Saturday. I don’t have time to watch them both in their entirety, so here’s the highlights.

Focus Pro “All The Small Things” in Medford, Massachusetts, at the Great American Beer Hall on May 2, 2026 (IWTV)

I’ve seen shows from this club before; there is a balcony on one side of the room. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 250, all standing. One of the commentators is particularly annoying, to the point I’m almost ready to turn down the volume. I picked out four of the seven matches to watch.

* NOTE: Medford is in the Boston metro area. The Blitzkrieg Pro show took place in Westford, Mass., which is roughly 100 miles straight west of Boston. It certainly splits the wrestler pool.

Terry Yaki vs. Leroy Robinson. This was the show opener. I’ve seen Robinson just a few times; they are roughly the same height and build. The commentators noted this could have some high-flying. They traded some mat reversals early on. Leroy hit a dropkick at 2:00, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. He dove through the ropes onto Yaki, landing on his feet. Yaki used his knees to hit a springboard flip to the floor. Yaki hit some hard chops as they looped ringside.

They got back into the ring at 4:00 and traded more chops. Yaki hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Robinson hit some clotheslines. He hit a Poison Rana for a nearfall at 6:00. Yaki hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Robinson hit a Canadian Destroyer, then a flipping faceplant for the pin! Good action — that was far too short!

Leroy Robinson defeated Terry Yaki at 8:03.

Kaia McKenna vs. Steph De Lander for the Focus Pro Women’s Title. It’s good to see SDL back in the ring; she has the height advantage, but Kaia is fairly tall, too. They took turns playing to the crowd at the bell before locking up. Kaia hit some buttbumps in the corner and got a nearfall at 2:30. They rolled to the floor and traded chops. In the ring, SDL remained in charge and hit some more chops, then a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 5:00.

Kaia fired up and hit some clotheslines. She hit a Saito Suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. They traded forearm strikes and chops while on their knees. SDL hit a faceplant and got a nearfall at 9:00. Kaia hit a spear for a nearfall. SDL hit a running Pump Kick and a DDT for a nearfall at 10:30. Steph grabbed the title belt and brought it into the ring, but the ref confiscated it. SDL picked it up again, struck Kaia in the head with the belt, and scored the tainted pin! The belt collector has another one! “Is this real?” a commentator asked.

Steph De Lander defeated Kaia McKenna to win the Focus Pro Women’s Title at 11:30.

“Post Game” Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta (w/Hellfire McGuire) vs. “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price for the Focus Pro Tag Team Titles. These two top-tier teams just met a month ago in Philadelphia, with Bustah & The Brain winning that one! Price and Talotta opened, and they traded fast reversals on the mat and had a standoff. Talotta did some push-ups on Price’s back and tied up his left arm. Oliver and Walker locked up and traded standing switches at 3:00.

Post Game began stomping on Oliver in their corner and worked him over. Alec got a hot tag at 5:30, and he hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then a running back elbow that dropped Vinny. Hellfire McGuire tripped Oliver, and it allowed Post Game to seize control, and they worked over Price. Jordan got a hot tag at 8:30, and he cleared the ring. He hit a German Suplex on Walker for a nearfall. Oliver and Walker hit stereo clotheslines and were both down

Price and Oliver hit some quick team moves on Walker. Price hit a running Blockbuster on Talotta at 11:00. Price hit the top-rope “Gahbage Disposal” (Doomsday double stomp) for a nearfall. Vinny hit a brainbuster on Price. Oliver hit a brainbuster on Talotta. Walker hit a suplex. Price hit a suplex. Bustah & The Brain hit stereo suplexes, and everyone was down at 13:00, and the crowd chanted, “New champs!” Oliver unloaded some chops on Talotta, and Vinny fired back with his own chops, then a spear.

McGuire sprayed fluid in Jordan’s face! Oliver grabbed him. However, it allowed Vinny to hit a Burning Hammer on Oliver. Walker hit a frog splash for a believable nearfall. Vinny pushed Oliver into Price, then rolled up Jordan for a believable nearfall. Oliver hit a superplex on Talotta, and Price hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Price used a La Magistral cradle for a believable nearfall, but McGuire jumped in the ring and struck Alec! The ref called for the bell. A hot match, even with a predictable finish.

“Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price “Post Game” defeated Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta (w/Hellfire McGuire) via DQ at 16:54; Post Game retain the Focus Pro Tag Team Titles.

* Oliver got on the mic and said they would have won the belts if it weren’t for Hellfire McGuire. Price said next time, there will be no rules!

Mani Ariez vs Frankie Kazarian for the Focus Pro Title. Kazarian wrestled on the Create A Pro show in New York on Friday, so he was in the general area. This was the main event. Kaz stalled at the bell, and they finally locked up at 1:00 and traded standing switches. Frankie tied up the left arm. On the floor, Kaz shoved Mani into the ring post at 5:00. In the ring, Kaz hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. Kazarian hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:00, and he shoved the ref! The ref shoved back; Mani got a rollup for a nearfall.

Kazarian popped back up and yelled at the ref. He kept Mani grounded. Mani fired up and hit some punches to the ribs, then an enzuigiri at 8:30 and a second-rope missile dropkick. Mani hit some hard clotheslines, and the crowd was hot and behind him. He nailed a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30. Kazarian hit a slingshot DDT for a nearfall. He hit a springboard guillotine legdrop for a nearfall at 12:00.

Mani went for a frog splash, but Kaz got his knees up. Mani hit a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Kazarian hit a top-rope superplex at 14:30, and they were both down. Kazarian eventually got a nearfall. They got up and traded punches and forearm strikes. Kazarian went for the Crossface Chickenwing, but Mani pushed off the corner to escape. Mani hit a powerbomb and a frog splash for the pin! That was a really good match. A total pro showing by Frankie here.

Mani Ariez defeated Frankie Kazarian to retain the Focus Pro Title at 16:12.

Blitzkrieg Pro “It was Never Just A Phase” in Westfield, Massachusetts, at the East Mountain Country Club on Saturday, May 2, 2026 (IWTV)

I don’t think I’ve seen this venue before; it’s a long-but-narrow room with white walls and wood paneling on the ceiling. There are chandeliers, but not over the ring. The crowd was maybe 200. As I noted above, Westfield is about 100 miles straight west of Boston. I picked out five of the nine matches to watch

Sammy Diaz vs. Devious Cass. Cass is the talented teen from Philadelphia whom I’ve seen a lot of in the past six months. A note appeared on the screen that they were having audio issues and commentary would follow later. The crowd was all over Cass. Diaz knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Diaz hit a dropkick at 2:30. They went to the floor and brawled at ringside, and they looped the room, going through the rows of fans.

In the ring, Sammy draped Cass over the top rope and hit a splash to his back for a nearfall at 4:30. Diaz hit a powerslam and went for a frog splash, but Cass got his knees up to block it. Cass hit a standing neckbreaker for a neaerfall at 6:30. The commentary track turned on, but it is not matching the timing of the action in the ring, which is even worse than no commentary! Cass kept him grounded in a headlock. He hit a superkick. Diaz hit a jumping knee to the jaw.

Cass hit an enzuigiri, so Diaz hit one, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Diaz hit a running kick in the corner. Diaz nailed a Styles Clash for a believable nearfall. Diaz went to the top rope, but Diaz cut him, and they fought in the corner. Cass hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall, then a spinning Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 10:30. Cass hit a superkick. He came off the ropes, but Diaz caught him with a jumping knee! Diaz then nailed the Sabin-style Cradle Shock for the pin. A really good opener.

Sammy Diaz defeated Devious Cass at 11:49.

* I gave up on the commentary; I just can’t listen to the commentators say a move happened before I see it happen.

Notorious Mimi vs. Corinne Joy vs. Amity LaVey vs. Mylo vs. Nikki Winters in a scramble. I haven’t seen Winters before; she’s a Black woman with long hair, and she wore black gear. She appears to be taller than the others, maybe at 5’10”. I also don’t think I’ve seen Mylo; she looks like a 1960s hippie with her colored sunglasses; she has straight blonde hair halfway down her back. Corinne has ‘Star Man’ face paint over an eye; that’s new. Mimi came out last. We got the bell and all five started fighting. Corinne did a headstand and flipped Mimi. We had a three-way dropkick attempt and a standoff at 1:30.

They did a comedy spot where Mylo couldn’t kip up, so two others helped her. Winters clotheslined Mimi to the floor. Winters and Mylo — the newer duo — were alone in the ring and traded some offense. Mylo dove through the ropes onto everyone. In the ring, Winters hit a Death Valley Driver on Mylo for a nearfall at 3:30. Amity (the scary Harley Quinn-style character) scared Nikki. Amity hit a snap suplex on Mylo. Nikki hit a running faceplant on Mylo, but Amity tried to steal the pin at 6:00!

Mimi finally got back into the ring and hit some knee lifts to Amity’s ribs. She rammed Amity’s head into the turnbuckles, then Mimi hit a tornado DDT on Nikki. Winters hit a hard clothesline on Mimi, and she posed at 8:00. They did a spot where they were in a row, and three women suplexed the other two, and they were all down. Corinne hit a buttbump on Nikki, then one on Amity. She suplexed Amity into the turnbuckles for a nearfall at 9:30. Nikki hit a spear on Corinne. Nikki hit a Lionsault for a nearfall.

Amity got a plastic bag and put it over Nikki’s head! Amity hit a running neckbreaker on Nikki for a nearfall, but Mimi made the save. Corinne hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 11:30. Mimi got two women across her shoulders, walked to the center of the ring, and hit a double Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Winters hit a discus punch that dropped Mimi. Amity bit Nikki’s wrist! Amity hit a Widow’s Peak neckbreaker on Corinne, but Mylo made the save. Mylo hit a Lungblower to Amity’s back. Mimi hit a Cargill-style Implant Buster faceplant on Mylo for the pin. I enjoyed that; they all got a chance to show off their move set.

Notorious Mimi defeated Corinne Joy, Amity LaVey, Mylo, and Nikki Winters at 13:20.

CPA vs. Oxx Adams. Again, Oxx is a legit seven-footer and a Brody King clone, while CPA is probably close to 5’9″. CPA removed a shirt before the bell, and he unloaded some punches. He hit a shotgun dropkick that only staggered Oxx. He tried to lift Oxx, but Oxx easily swatted him aside. Oxx hit a delayed vertical suplex at 1:30. CPA tried some blows to the ribs, but Oxx hit a sideslam for a nearfall.

Oxx threw him into the corner and worked him over, then hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:30 and bent CPA in half. Oxx put him in a Torture Rack, but CPA used his tie to choke Oxx while on Oxx’s back. CPA leapt off the ropes, but Oxx turned it into a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 6:00; this has been completely one-sided. CPA hit his 1099 (comedy 619), then a missile dropkick at 7:30.

CPA again tried to put Oxx across his back for the Numbers Cruncher (DVD), but he collapsed. CPA got him on his shoulders from the corner and hit the Numbers Cruncher for a nearfall at 9:00! CPA peeled off a second shirt, but of course, he had another one on. Oxx hit a butt drop to the back, then a Choke Bomb for the pin! WOW, CPA has been champ here before, so I’m surprised he was overwhelmingly dominated here (even if it kayfabe makes sense.)

Oxx Adams defeated CPA at 9:28.

TJ Crawford vs. B3cca in an intergender grudge match. International pop singer B3cca just had a nice-but-short match on AEW Collision against Kris Statlander last week. She also wore the leopard-print one-piece from that AEW match. Footage aired of them teaming up, then TJ turned on her! TJ is only a few inches taller, but of course, he is thicker. She hit a dropkick, ducked a clothesline, and hit a huracanrana. B3cca hit a top-rope crossbody block at 1:30 and a German Suplex.

Crawford dropped her snake-eyes and hit a spin kick to take charge. B3cca fired up and hit some forearm strikes. TJ hit a spin kick for a nearfall at 4:00, and he stomped on her. She hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner at 6:00. She got him across her shoulders and hit a DVD for a nearfall! Crawford hit a spin kick to her head and applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock at 7:30, but she reached the ropes.

TJ slammed her but only got a nearfall, and he was in disbelief that he didn’t win there. B3cca tied her leg lock around his neck, but TJ quickly escaped. She hit three superkicks, and Crawford begged for forgiveness. They shook hands, but then he went for a Silver Bullet spin kick. She crotched him with a pumphandle move, hit a headscissors takedown, and she re-applied the leg lock around his neck, and TJ frantically tapped out. Fun match.

B3cca defeated TJ Crawford at 12:02.

Charles Mason (w/Andy Brown) vs. Javi (Bernal) for the BP Bedlam Title. Mason has been on a roll of late, as he’s also champion in House of Glory. A feeling-out process early on. Javi hit a buzzsaw kick to Mason’s jaw on the apron at 2:00, then a series of punches in the corner. Mason hit a suplex and took control. He stood on Javi’s long hair and pulled up on Javi’s wrists. Mason hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 5:30. He hit a running Meteora in the corner. Javi hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down at 7:30.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Javi hit a Helluva Kick and a clothesline for a nearfall. He applied a Camel Clutch. Mason hit a shotgun dropkick and two more Meteoras. Javi hit a pop-up knee strike to the sternum for a nearfall at 10:00. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Mason set up for a Sister Abigail, but Javi avoided it. However, Mason locked in a sleeper on the mat, but Javi powered out at 13:00.

Javi locked in a Boston Crab. Mason nailed Sister Abigail for a nearfall. Brown slid a title belt to Mason! Mason swung and missed. Javi hit a Pedigree and powerbomb for a visual pin, but Brown pulled the ref to the floor! The ref ejected Brown. Meanwhile, Mason struck Javi in the head with the belt, then he locked in the sleeper on the mat. Javi passed out, and the ref called for the bell. Solid match. Javi is merely ‘fine.’ Something is missing there.

Charles Mason defeated Javi (Bernal) to retain the BP Bedlam Title at 15:57.

Pro Wrestling Supershow “Fall-Out” in Brockton, Massachusetts, at the VFW Post 1046 on April 16, 2026 (IWTV )

I have always enjoyed the shows here as they are geared towards a family-friendly audience with numerous kids in the crowd. Lighting is okay. The biggest drawback is they don’t have commentary! Brockton is located on the south end of the Boston metro area.

Liviyah vs. Killa Jay. My first time seeing Killa Jay, a young Black woman; I see she does not have a cagematch.net bio yet. They had a basic tie-up, and Liviyah shoved her to the mat. Jay rolled to the floor and stalled. Liviyah followed and hit some chops as they looped the ring. They got back into the ring, and Jay was in charge. They both appear to be the same height; I’ll estimate 5’7″ to 5’9″. Liv got up, and they traded forearm strikes.

Jay hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 5:00, then she applied a headlock on the mat and jawed at the crowd. Liv hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 7:00, and she fired up. Jay hit a chokeslam for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a spear for the pin; I don’t think I’ve seen her use that as a finisher before. A passable match; my guess is Jay has 10 or fewer matches under her belt, and while Liviyah is still a teen, she’s the veteran in there and walked Jay through it.

Liviyah defeated Killa Jay at 7:51.

DJ Powers vs. TK O’Ryan for the PWS Title. TK was in the ROH Sinclair era; he recently returned to action after retiring. Powers spat on TK! They immediately brawled to the floor, with O’Ryan unloading some punches as they looped the ring. In the ring, Powers hit a running Claymore Kick at 2:30, and they were both down. DJ hit a superkick and a missile dropkick. They fought to the floor, and Powers shoved him head-first into the ring post at 5:30. TK rolled back in before a count-out, but Powers stomped on him and got a nearfall.

TK fired up and hit a spinebuster, then a flying elbow drop at 9:00. He hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. DJ hit a leaping neckbreaker for a nearfall. He hit a snap suplex, throwing TK into the turnbuckles. DJ hit a running knee and his own backbreaker over the knee for a nearfall, and he slapped O’Ryan in the face. TK applied a Texas Cloverleaf. Before DJ could tap out, Brett Ryan Gosselin jumped in the ring and attacked TK, causing the DQ. Lame finish to a pretty decent match.

TK O’Ryan defeated DJ Powers via DQ at 12:43; Powers retains the PWS Title.

Final Thoughts: Some good action across three Massachusetts-based shows. I watched Bustah & The Brain vs. Post Game two times this week from different shows in April, and both matches were fantastic. Ariez vs. Kazarian was really good for the second-best of these eleven matches. I’ll go with Crawford vs. B3cca for third.