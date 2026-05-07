TNA Slammiversary start time changed to avoid running head-to-head with AEW Forbidden Door

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Slammiversary and AEW Forbidden Door will not run head-to-head on Sunday, June 28. TNA changed the start time of their pay-per-view to 2CT/3ET, per the host venue Agganis Arena. The AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled to start at 7CT/8ET.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised TNA didn’t move the show to Saturday, June 27, since it’s an open date on the host venue’s calendar. WWE Night of Champions will be held on that date in Saudi Arabia, meaning it will be an afternoon show for North American viewers. Perhaps the uncertainty created by the war in Iran and the possibility of WWE moving the show to a different location made TNA choose the Sunday afternoon option. Regardless, TNA made the right call in avoiding the head-to-head battle with AEW.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)