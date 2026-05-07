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05/07 PW Boom With Jason Powell (Episode 408): Rich Fann on WWE Backlash, the WWE talent cuts, Darby Allin’s AEW World Championship reign, AEW Double or Nothing

May 7, 2026

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com columnist and podcast host Rich Fann discussing WWE Backlash, the WWE talent cuts, Darby Allin’s AEW World Championship reign, AEW Double or Nothing, attending the NFL Draft, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 408) and guest Rich Fann.

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