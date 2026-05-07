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NXT TV rating: Did the numbers bounce back from last week’s lows?

May 7, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 641,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 541,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.07 rating. It was a big bounce-back week for NXT despite the show running against NBA and NHL playoff games. One year earlier, the May 6, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 652,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.

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