TNA Impact results (5/7): Moore’s review of Bear Bronson and Brian Myers vs. Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro for the TNA Tag Titles, Arianna Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the Knockouts Title, EC3 vs. Eric Young in a No DQ match

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,138)

Taped April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena

Simulcast May 7, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Thursday Night Impact aired. The Impact intro theme aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

Eric Young came out to new entrance music. A graphic actually gave the band that made the theme credit. The new song was called “The Cleanse”. EC3 made his entrance next…

1. Ethan Carter III vs. Eric Young in a No-DQ match. Young tried to jump EC3 before the bell, but EC3 saw it coming and tossed Young around the ring. Young retreated to ringside after eating a shoulder tackle. EC3 reversed a Pile Driver with a backdrop. EC3 set up a table and then gave Young a whip into the steel steps. EC3 wrapped a chair around Young’s neck, but Young shoved EC3 into the corner and escaped.

EC3 tossed Young over to the apron. EC3 took Young and himself out to ringside with a clothesline.[c]

EC3 avoided a moonsault after the break. Carter hit Young with a rolling neckbreaker. EC3 then hit Young with a chain assisted TKO. EC3 wrapped a chair around Young’s neck. Young punted EC3 in the balls, but EC3 fought through it and sent Young’s throat into the wrapped chair with a drop toehold. EC3 hit Young with the One Percenter while the chair was wrapped around Young’s neck.

Young crawled to the apron to prevent from being pinned. When EC3 went after him, Young used gave EC3 three low blow kicks on the apron. Young gave EC3 a pile driver through the table set up at ringside, which woke up the crowd. Young gave EC3 a pile driver on top of a steel chair in the ring for the victory.

Eric Young defeated Ethan Carter III via pinfall in 9:28.

John’s Thoughts: Eh. A decent enough match, but overall pretty mundane. I wonder if it being near the end of the tapings is what led to the mute crowd reaction (they mostly reacted to the big spots). I also don’t know what interest there is in seeing a Eric Young vs. EC3 match. EC3’s return to TNA has been fairly cold, especially since they have him feuding with one of the least interesting characters on the roster at the moment, EY. He also comes in and loses definitively, which has me wondering if he was only in for this taping as a cameo return, similar to what we’ve seen with wrestlers like Taryn Terrell, Buff Bagwell, Mickie James, and other cameo appearances since TNA moved to AMC?

Gia Miller interviewed Ariana Grace who had Stacks with her. Grace argued that she shouldn’t be defending her title against Lei Ying Lee because she already defended the title against her. Grace said this was more of a case of her father trying to humble her. Stacks said Santino is playing mind games. Stacks said Grace will have no problem winning again. Grace was confident that Stacks had a plan. Grace and Stacks left acting cute with each other. Gia Miller acted like the cuteness was making her gag…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

An ad aired for TNA Slammiversary…

The System cut a promo backstage. Alicia Edwards made sure to kick off the promo with her “do you want to know something?” catchphrase. Myers and Bear hyped up their title defense later in the show. Cedric and Eddie also hyped up their tag match against Moose and Eddie Edwards. They all ended the promo by saying “You can’t beat The System” in unison…

John’s Thoughts: Small nitpick. Has Alisha Edwards been reduced down to only saying her one catchphrase line? I say this because the last time in the old version of The System, Alishia actually enhanced the act when she was the only one talking and delivering strong heel promos on behalf of the group.

Tom Hannifan plugged McKenzie Mitchell’s book…

Elayna Black made her entrance in street clothes. Black said she’s the number one Knockout in the division and the only Knockout that matters. She said she’s not involved in the title match for some reason. She said whoever comes out of the match, Black’s coming after the title. Black said at the end of the day, she makes more money and gets more attention than any of the women who get in the ring to bust their ass.

Black said the difference between her and the rest of the Knockouts is she’s not just a Knockout, she’s a business. The Personal Concierge interrupted and said that the most beautiful woman, Ash, has something to say about that. Ash walked out and said that while Elayna is talking about money, she’s in the ring looking like a gothic prostitute. Ash said the Elegance Brand doesn’t only make money, they swim in it.

Ash said while Black calls herself a business, Ash is an empire. She said she owns a mansion and a yacht. Indi Hartwell made her entrance. Hartwell wasn’t a fan of everyone talking about their paychecks. Ash said Indi sounds poor. Ash and Elayna bickered over who will be champion. Indi said both women don’t have any focus for an argument or a title. Black tried to leave, but Indi wanted her to stay.

Ash said to let her leave so the real Knockouts can talk. Indi said nothing about Ash is real. Indi said Ash’s hair, lashes, teeth, lips, nails, and boobs are fake. Ash tried to punch Indi, but Indi dumped Ash to ringside. Rehwoldt argued that Ash “paid good money for those”. Ash sat on the ground at ringside, grabbing at her tiddies to take exception to Indi calling them fake…

John’s Thoughts: That was a weird segment. Again, Elayna Black continues to look directionless. I have now clue why they sent fellow heel Ash by Elegance after her, and I felt like she was dragged down by the segment. Indi came out and did her thing, but I have no clue what for? This segment felt very messy and unfocused (as Indi kinda lampshaded in her promo by talking about how Ash and Elayna were all over the place). Also, didn’t Indi say she was going to focus her attention on Ariana Grace no matter what? What is she doing messing with this messy segment?

Daria Rae was on the phone in the locker room. She was talking sarcastically and said it was a shame that Santino’s flight couldn’t make it, so she’s the sole authority figure for the night…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers (w/Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, Cedric Alexander) vs. Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro for the TNA Tag Team Championships. Navarro used his speed to land strikes and take down Myers with a huracanrana for a two count. Myers suplexed Navarro to slow things down. Nemeth saved Navarro from a double suplex. The face team hit their opponents with stereo dropkicks.

Nic tagged in. Bear turned the tables and hit Nic with a seated Senton for a nearfall. Alisha dragged Nic’s face across the ropes a few times while the referee was distracted. Nic escaped Myers’s cravate, but Myers took down Nic with a knee strike for a nearfall. Nic reversed a Roster Cut with a Fame Asser. KC and Bear tagged in with KC planting Bear with a Tornado DDT.

Nic superkicked Myers to ringside, but Cedric and Eddie caught him. Nic hit Cedric and Eddie with a Plancha. Myers caught Nic with a Spear. Navarro caught Bear with a twisting Wrecking Ball kick. Alisha distracted KC which allowed Bear to hit KC with the Drill Claw for the victory.

Bear Bronson and Brian Myers defeated KC Navarro and Nic Nemeth via pinfall in 6:35.

Eddie took the mic and demanded Leon Slater and Moose come out for their match so the System can continue their momentum. Leon Slater and Moose made their entrances…[c]

An ad aired for the TNA Lockdown PPV…

3. Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. Leon Slater and Moose. Slater took down Cedric with a chop, dropkick, enzuigiri, and back elbow. Eddie tagged in and took down Leon with a clothesline. Moose tagged in and gave both Eddie and Cedric ground and pound after double leg takedowns. Tom Hannifan pointed out that Moose went to school and played Football at Syracuse, so this was another homecoming for Moose.

Slater and Moose gave both opponents alternating moves to send them into retreat. Moose and Slater hit their opponents at ringside with stereo dives. Slater caught Cedric with a crossbody for a nearfall. Moose and Slater used quick tags to cut the ring in half on Alexander. Eddie tagged in and gave Slater a thumb to the eye. Eddie dumped Slater to ringside heading into break.[c]

The heels cut the ring in half on Slater, with Alisha getting cheap shots in when the referee was distracted. Slater got his window of opportunity after hitting Cedric with a spinning heel kick. Moose and Eddie tagged in with Moose cleaning house. Moose hit Eddie with a Uranage and Senton combo. Moose hit Eddie with Go to Hell. Cedric broke up Moose’s pin.

Slater caught both opponents with a double back elbow. Both teams butted heads and traded fatigued strikes. All four men hit each other with strikes at the same time to take each other out. Cedric reversed Slater’s handspring elbow into a Lumbar Check. Moose caught Cedric with a Spear. Eddie rolled up Moose for a two count. Moose hit Eddie with a headbutt. Eddie went for a Sunset Flip, but Moose countered it into a jackknife pin for the victory.

Moose and Leon Slater defeated Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander via pinfall in 15:29.

Hannifan reminded viewers that Leon Slater will defend his title against Cedric Alexander next week and if he retains he’ll surpass Austin Aries’ record for being the longest reigning X Division Champion of all time…

John’s Thoughts: It’s a bit weird for TNA to invest so much time into The System, the rebooted System nonetheless, only to book them 50-50 in back to back segments. Last time, it took Alisha Edwards and JDC to finally make The System credible. I wonder if they would benefit from maybe adding a released WWE wrestler to the group to give them a boost? What I was okay with was Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander being kept out of the finish, as we don’t want any sort of telegraphing either way for next week’s X Division title match where the record is on the line.

It was time for the TNA sponsored Injury Report. EC3 and Eric Young are “in evaluation”. Elijah and Frankie Kazarian are “out” due to last week’s “Walk with Elijah” match. Lei Ying Lee and Ariana Grace are “cleared”…

TNA World Champion Mike Santana was shown walking backstage…[c]

Tom Hannifan hyped up TNA Slammiversary ticket sales…

A replay aired of the finish of last week’s Vincent vs. Jeff Hardy match, where Broken Matt Hardy made an appearance…

Broken Matt Hardy was with Jeff Hardy with Matt talking about how The Righteous have awoken the Broken Hardys. Matt said that they are about to evolve to something different. He said that mortal men have transparent barriers in their mind. Matt said he and Brother Nero have “broken” barriers. Jeff sung his promo, saying that Brother Nero is near and here to instill fear. Matt ended the promo by saying “Delete!”…

TNA World Champion Mike Santana made his entrance through the crowd. Santana took the mic and said when he fought to get the TNA title back from NXT, he said he was going to bring TNA back to it’s essence. He said he and Rich Swann did exactly that when they stepped in the ring and tore the damn house down. He said he and Rich represented the letters TNA that night.

He said he brings his heart and soul every single night. Santana said he came out to choose his next opponent for a World Title title defense. “The Suit” Daria Rae made her entrance and told Santana that he keeps telling him over and over again that Mike can’t make his own matches or choose his own opponents. Mike tried to talk, but Daria interrupted with her usual “Shut Up I’m Talking” catchphrase.

Daria said someone must have cancelled Santino’s flight, so he can’t make it this week (I’m blaming Spirit airlines). Daria said since Mike and Santino can’t pick Mike’s next opponent, she will. Daria said they’ll be a battle royal to find the number one contender at the live TNA show in Sacramento. Santana said Daria doesn’t make the decisions, the fans do.

Mike said he’s fine with the battle royal thing because the outcome is going to be the same, a foot up they ass, spin the block, and their body outlined in chalk. Santana’s theme started playing, but Daria interrupted, demanding her music be played. Daria’s theme played to end the segment…

AJ Francis cut a promo backstage. AJ said TNA management forced him a year ago to make KC Navarro his tag team partner. AJ said KC has been more of a thorn in his side ever since then. AJ said KC made things worse when he stole his moment at Rebellion and stole his moment at Impact. He said he’s going to steal KC’s health. AJ said he’ll face KC at the live show in a SacTown Street Fight. AJ said he’s the best big man in the business, and that business is money money money…

Separate shots of Lei Ying Lee and Ariana Grace were shown. Tom Hannifan noted that Xia Brookside was banned from the arena…[c]

Tom Hannifan hyped up TNA Lockdown and reminded everyone that every match on that show will be in a steel cage…

KC Navarro cut a promo and talked about his 8 month recovery, saying he was tortured seeing AJ talk about championships he can’t even win. KC talked about how he busted his ass for First Class and wrestled with AJ for the tag team titles at Slammiversary despite wrestling with an injury. KC said during those 8 months he lost and gained relationships, including relationships in his family.

He said his uncle is sick, and he only wanted to see his nephew on TNA. He said he made his way back for him. KC then hyped up the street fight…

The following matches were advertised for next week’s live show: The number one contenders battle royal, AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro in a street fight, Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore vs. Rosemary and Allie, and Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander for the TNA X Division Championship…

A tale of the tape aired for the Knockouts title match…

Entrances for the Knockouts title match aired. McKenzie Mitchell handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

4. Ariana Grace (w/Channing Lorenzo) vs. Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts Championship. Stacks tried to distract Lee, but Lee caught Grace with a headbutt. Lee took down Grace with a series of knees. Lee hit Grace with Ten Punches in the Corner. Stacks dragged Grace to ringside after a suplex from Lee. Lee took down Grace and Stacks with a dropkick at ringside heading into break.[c]

Grace worked on Lee with methodical offense. Grace hit Lee with a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall. Xia Brookside was shown watching the match on a monitor backstage (I guess she’s just banned from ringside then?). Lee countered kicks into a Boston Crab. Grace escaped when Stacks dragged Grace to the ropes. Grace rolled up Lee for a two count.

Lee came back with a two count after a backslide. Lee caught Grace with a back kick and spear for a nearfall. Grace came back with a knee to the face and a spinning uppercut for a nearfall. Lee rolled through Grace’s crossbody and hit her with a Fallaway Slam for a nearfall. Grace and Lee brawled to the top rope. Grace hit Lee with a Superplex. Grace slapped Lee while talking trash.

Lee fired up and returned the favor with right hands. Lee put Grace in a Helicopter Spin into a Warrior’s Way. Stacks put Grace’s leg on the rope. The referee saw it and ejected Stacks from ringside. Lee dropkicked Stacks when he got on the apron. Grace rolled up Lee for a nearfall. Grace hit Lee with a Codebreaker and spinning neckbreaker for a nearfall. Lee went to the top rope and did a backflip into a neckbreaker for the win.

Lei Ying Lee defeated Ariana Grace via pinfall in 13:45 to become the new TNA Knockouts Championship.

Daria Rae, wearing Carlos Silva’s cap, handed Lei Ying Lee the Knockouts Title. Lee posed with the title to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A better match by Ariana Grace standards. Grace still relies too much on outside interference and stalling tactics. This may not have been the most compelling story, but I’m okay with the title change as they had to get the title belt off of Ariana Grace as soon as possible. She was sorta holding the title hostage and it was really hard to buy Ariana Grace as an in-ring threat due to how green she still is (And that’s no knock on her. She needs more in-ring reps. I still think she’s miles ahead of most of the women in the Performance Center in terms of promos and personality).

At least Lei Ying Lee winning the title this time feels earned, where the last time it was just handed to her outta nowhere (I also still don’t know why they took the belt of Kelani Jordan because she’s been killing it as a heel and would have had way better matches than Ariana Grace did). To look on the bright side, a Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside feud should be good given how well Xia has come off. I assume Grace is sticking around in TNA as usual, but this time feuding with Indi Hartwell.

Not the best showing from TNA this week. This felt like the end of a tapings. EC3’s return felt very underwhelming, and I’m not even sure if he’s sticking around, given how dominant they put Eric Young over. TNA hasn’t had the best track record with live shows, but their last one wasn’t too bad (wasn’t standout either). Here’s hoping next week ends up being one of their best live shows in recent memory, especially with the high stakes Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander match as a hook…