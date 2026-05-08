WWE Backlash, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Tommaso Ciampa, Iyo Sky, Akebono Taro, Nick Busick

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Backlash will be held on Saturday in Tampa, Florida, at the Benchmark International Arena. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship. The first hour will stream live on ESPN2. Join me for my live review of Backlash as the event streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix internationally at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The show features the final push for Saturday’s Backlash event. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision “Fairway to Hell” is a one-hour show that will air live from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at SoFi Center. The show is headlined by Darby Allin vs. Pac for the AEW World Championship and will be simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 6CT/7ET (note the network change for this week). Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Backlash in Tampa, WWE Smackdown in Jacksonville, and Saturday’s AEW in Palm Beach Gardens. If you are going to these or any other upcoming shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommaso Ciampa (Tommaso Whitney) is 41.

-WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky (Masami Odate) is 36.

-The late Akebono Taro (born Chadwick Rowan) was born May 8, 1969. He died of heart failure at age 54 last month.

-The late “Big Bully” Nick Busick died of cancer at age 63 on May 8, 2018.