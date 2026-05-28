TNA Impact preview: Champions Challenge matches on tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana, Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Bear Bronson, and Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater, Eric Young, KC Navarro, Elijah, and Frankie Kazarian in the men’s Champions Challenge match

-Knockouts Champions Challenge match

-Santino Marella vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

-Fabian Aichner vs. Eddie Edwards

-Tessa Blanchard vs. Harley Hudson

Powell’s POV: The TNA preview states that if a wrestler from an All-Star team pins a champion, the All-Star will earn a shot at that champion’s title. TNA did not list any wrestlers for the Knockouts version of the match, but the current champions are Lei Ying Lee, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance. Impact was taped on May 14-15 in Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).