TNA Impact preview: Open Challenge for the Knockouts Title set for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts Title in an open challenge
-Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida in a three-way to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Title
-Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz
-AJ Francis vs. Rhino for the Digital Media Championship
-Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
Powell's POV: TNA Slammiversary will be held Saturday, July 20 in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET.
