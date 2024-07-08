WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The brand’s Money in the Bank fallout show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Michin vs. Nia Jax

-Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs. Angel and Berto

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday in Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center.