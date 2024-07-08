What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The brand’s Money in the Bank fallout show

July 8, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Michin vs. Nia Jax

-Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs. Angel and Berto

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday in Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

