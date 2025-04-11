TNA Impact results (4/10): Moore’s review of Mance Warner vs. AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan in a TNA International Title tournament match, Leon Slater vs. Ryan Nemeth, Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,081)

Taped March 28-29 in St. Joseph, Missouri at the St. Joseph Civic Arena

Simulcast April 10, 2025 on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

All Ego Ethan Page made his entrance in a suit. Page bragged about being back in TNA. He said he did that hype for the people watching on TV, not the hillbillies in the arena. Page talked about how TNA was the place where he found his “ego”. Page talked about how he believes he still holds the record for longest reigning tag team champion in TNA history (w/Josh Alexander). Page said he won’t linger on the past, but talk about the future, Rebellion.

Page said in Los Angeles, at Rebellion, the people can believe all they want, but Ethan Page will become TNA world champion. Page called out the fans for booing him and said he’s going to fact check their disbelief. Page said he already beat Joe Hendry before when Hendry went against him for the NXT Championship. Page said he knows all about Joe.

He said Joe has a catchy song, catchphrase, tight shirt, slim shady haircut, and none of those thing will stop Page from winning the TNA championship and bringing it back to NXT. Call Your Shot Trophy Winner Frankie Kazarian made his entrance with his trophy. The crowd chanted “you both suck” at Page and Kazarian. Kazarian said to not listen to the Marks and pay attention to him.

Kazarian said if Page thinks he can waltz in here and take away Kazarian’s match, he’s like the fans, feeble minded idiots. Kazarian talked about being in the same trenches with Page in the past, but he doesn’t like Page. Kazarian said Page is abrasive, self-centered, and arrogant, which are qualities he can’t stand in a person. Page talked about how that makes Kazarian also hate himself.

Kazarian bragged about being the “King of TNA”. He also bragged about winning the Call Your Shot Trophy. Page said that’s cool. Kaz said “I’m cool”. Kazarian blamed Page for kissing Santino’s ass. Page said Kazarian is just jealous that another dick got his way, and it’s not Kaz. Kaz said he’ll get his way, by walking into Rebellion as the King of TNA and walking out as the King of TNA with the World Championship.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. Santino said that Rebellion is shaping up to be one of the biggest PPVs in TNA History. Santino said if Joe “Henley” is medically cleared, he’ll defend the title against both Kazarian and Page. Santino said that tonight Joe Hendry will talk about both Rebellion and Unbreakable. Santino said the Unbreakable announcement will effect both Page and Kazarian…

John’s Thoughts: A solid opening segment with Ethan Page establishing that he is a heel in front of the TNA audience after last week’s warm reception. I’m really happy with Page’s current run in WWE-NXT, because he’s shown an immense amount of range, from happy-go-lucky heel, to sadistic villain, and everything in between. Kazarian is doing likewise in his current TNA run. Not necessarily the wide range, but an extreme amount of confidence and heel promo ability, none of which we have seen in his long pro wrestling career. I really hope that TNA doesn’t try to get fancy by putting the title on a WWE wrestler Page. Give the belt to Kazarian who has earned a world title run with his stellar character work in the past year.

Gia Miller interviewed Steve Maclin about his upcoming matches with Eddie Edwards and his International Title match qualifier. Maclin ran down his catchphrases and talked about how he doesn’t need anyone having his back. Eric Young and The Northern Armory showed up and said they have Maclin’s back, especially against The System. Maclin told all three men to stay out of his business…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Mustafa Ali, The Great Hands, and Tasha Steelz made their entrance, surrounded by the random Secret Service guys. Rehwoldt noted that Ali’s group is now called “Order 4”. Hannifan also verified that Mustafa Ali had pushed “Derrick” back to drinking. Ace Austin made his entrance. Rehwoldt plugged the QR code to help fundraise for Chris Bey’s recovery and physical rehab…

1. Mustafa Ali (w/Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Secret Service) vs. Ace Austin. Skyler’s distraction allowed Ali to land the first dropkick of the match and have early control. Ali hit Ace with a rolling cutter and standing corkscrew moonsault. Ace came back with a shoulder tackle and corner forearms. Ace hit Ali with kicks and a Russian Leg Sweep.

Ace hit Ali with a Click Click Boom and face stomp for a nearfall. Hotch distracted Ace to prevent a Fold attempt. Ace dumped Ali to ringside and hit Ali and the Great Hands with a Plancha. Ace used a handstand on the apron to avoid Hotch and Skyler. While Ace was in a handstand, Ali hit Ace in the upper back with a steel chair for the DQ.

Ace Austin defeated Mustafa Ali via DQ in 3:40.

The Great Hands hit Ace with a Samoan Drop Blockbuster combination. The Great Hands held Ace, face first, against the bottom turnbuckle. Before Ali could hit Ace with a chair, he ran off to the back when Mike Santana showed up…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: The booking of Ace Austin has been very weird since Chris Bey got hurt. They did have that fun stretch where he was fighting for the honor of Bey when going after the X Division title. Most of the rest of the time he’s just been an extra in other peoples’ programs. Weird, and I hope they get back on track with him because he’s one of TNA’s blue chippers. As for Ali, I do like the heat he’s generating. He’s still cosplaying like a politician, but he’s toned down the politician rhetoric in favor of a more complex manipulator. I like it. He’s serving as a great antagonist to TNA’s secondary protagonist in Mike Santana.

Order 4 were running out of the back of the venue. For some reason, TNA production decided to play their weirdo dramatic background ambiance music as Order 4 were entering their SUV. When Skyler looked to the driver, it was Mike Santana. Ali, Steelz, and Hotch all jumped out of the car while Mike Santana drove off kidnapping John Skyler…

Moose, JDC, and Brian Myers made their entrance. Hannifan pointed out that Moose had Eddie and Alisha Edwards’s faces printed on each thigh on his pants. “People’s Choice” Cody Deaner made his entrance with a mic in hand. Deaner asked the crowd how they were doing? JDC told Deaner to not pander to the idiots. JDC said he forgot Deaner even worked here and wondered when he last won a match. JDC said he knows Deaner’s contract is coming soon, and things aren’t looking well for Cody and Cody’s kids.

JDC said he’s offering Cody a spot in The System. Not as a member, but as a lackey, minion, or custodian. JDC said Cody doesn’t have many options, and he needs to trust the system. Deaner said he wasn’t aware his contract is up, but JDC is right, Deaner has four kids. Deaner said as to JDC’s offer, it’s not his choice, it’s the People’s Choice. The crowd chose “no” to JDC’s offer as JDC said to “think of the children”.

Deaner said what would be even better is beating Moose for the X Title. Moose said if Deaner can last 2 minutes in the ring right now, Moose will give Deaner a title shot. Deaner asked the crowd if he should take Moose up on his offer? The crowd cheered “yes”. Deaner told the production team to put up a clock on the screen and he accepts…

2. TNA X Division Champion Moose vs. “People’s Choice” Cody Deaner in a two minute non-title challenge. Moose quickly took control and power bombed Deaner. Moose hit Deaner with another Last Ride. Moose had the visual pinfall, but broke up his own pin. Deaner rolled to ringside to avoid a spear with about 30 seconds left on the clock. Deaner ran away from Moose and even dumped him to ringside with 10 seconds on the clock. Deaner ran out the clock.

Cody Deaner won the 2 minute challenge to earn a TNA X Division Title Shot.

McKenzie Mitchell announced that Deaner has earned a title shot and that his match will start right now…

3. Moose (w/JDC, Brian Myers) vs. “People’s Choice” Cody Deaner for the TNA X Division Championship. Deaner reversed a Spear into a Sunset Flip for a nearfall. Moose turned Deaner inside-out with a Spear for the victory.

Moose defeated Cody Deaner via pinfall in 0:28 to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

Moose punched Deaner some more when Myers and JDC held him in place. Zach Wentz and Trey Miguel ran out to run off The System and protect Deaner. Hannifan noted that Zach and Trey ran out for their match against the Sytem which will happen after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I’m actually kinda liking this mini-feud Cody Deaner is having with The System. I talk about Mike Santana and Joe Hendry being the “protagonists” of TNA, but Cody Deaner is low key a solid tertiary protag that the crowd loves and shows a lot of heart and pluck. Deaner is the Mumen Rider of TNA (for people who watch One Punch Man). I’m intrigued to see where this goes? They teased Moose leaving the System and being at odds with Honor No More Eddie Edwards. Maybe there will be a babyface big-little man dynamic with Moose and Deaner down the road?

The bell ran for the next match…

4. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel vs. “The System” Brian Myers and JDC (w/Moose). The Rascalz hit JDC with the Motor City Machine Guns Muta Lock combo. Wentz hit JDC with a Bronco Buster. Myers tagged in. The Rascalz quickly dominated with alternating strikes. Myers managed to slam Trey against the bottom buckle and put the boots to him. The System cut the ring in half on Trey.

After a few minutes, Trey got a window of opportunity after dodging JDC’s leg drop. Wentz tagged in and cleaned house. Wentz hit Myers with a CQC combo and leaping knee for a nearfall. The Rascalz hit The System with Stereo Superkicks and Stereo Suicide Dives. JDC crotched Wentz and dumped him to ringside. Myers caught Miguel with a Slingshot Crossbody. JDC held on to Miguel’s feet to help Myers pick up the pinfall win.

The System defeated The Rascalz via pinfall in 6:09.

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Tom Hannifan ran down the International Championship Tournament brackets…

AJ Francis and KC Navarro made their entrance. Mance Warner and Steph De Lander made their entrance. Hannifan clarified that even though Mance and Steph had possession of the Digital Media Championship, they weren’t officially recognized as champions and that the Digital Media Championship is now retired. Sami Callihan made his entrance.

Hannifan said Callihan has an eyepatch because Steph De Lander threw coffee into it a few weeks ago. Sami pulled out a turnbuckle hook from out of his pocket (So like Goro Majima, the man thinks he’s a pirate now?)…

5. Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander) vs. AJ Francis (w/KC Navarro) for a spot in the International Championship Match at TNA Unbreakable. Mance managed to defend against the hook. Mance and Sami gave each other a thumb to the eye. AJ Francis slammed both opponents into the corners and hit both of them with his signature Flop Dolla Tennessee Whiskey knee strike. Steph De Lander got in AJ’s face a bit.

Sami surprised AJ with a Stunner and Mance dumped AJ to ringside with a clothesline. Shades of when Sami and Mance used to be a tag team in MLW. Mance put a thumb in the eye of Sami and Sami came back with a clothesline. Sami pulled out a Rebellion poster from under the ring. Samij gave Mance and AJ papercuts on the webbing of their fingers. While Sami was posing, Mance took him down with a clothesline.

Mance brought two chairs into the ring and set one up in the corner. Sami and Mance had a sword fight with the chairs with Sami winning. AJ came in and hit Mance with the Down Payment. Sami hit AJ and Mance with chairshots to teh back. Steph held on to Sami’s leg which allowed Mance to recover. Sami dodged Poetry in Motion and hit Mance with a Death Valley Driver on the chair.

Callihan found his pirate hook, but decided on giving Mance a thumb to the eye. While Sami was doing his “Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down” bit, AJ France came in outta nowhere and hit Sami with a Spear for the victory.

AJ Francis defeated Sami Callihan and Mance Warner via pinfall in 6:51 to earn a spot in the International Championship match at TNA Unbreakable.

Sami crawled to the camera to brag about getting Mance’s eye. Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: It’s gotten on my nerves since 2016 in Lucha Underground, where Sami would always cost himself matches by doing his stupid “Thumbs up” gimmick (which I still don’t know what it means?). That said, I like that AJ Francis took advantage of Sami’s stupidity to pick up a credible win. The match result makes sense as it was expected that Mance Warner and Sami Callihan would cancel each other out to set up for a presumed garbage match between the two down the road. Mance and Sami teased a bit of synergy in this match against AJ, which as me wondering if they are going to do exactly what they did in MLW by having Mance and Sami form a opposite-attract tag team. If anything, I would call that a net positive if it leads to us getting the dopey good ol’ boy babyface Mance Warner back. Peak Mance Warner (who is very good on the mic).

Santino Marella berated Sami Callihan for poking Mance Warner’s eye out. Santino said Sami was out of control. Sami said Steph De Lander buring his retina with hot coffee is out of control. Sami said he wants this to be over. Santino agreed and asked Sami what it would take. Sami said The Death Machine wants to make history. Sami said he wants to be in the match that he, Sabu, and Abyss made famous. Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner in a Barbed Wire Massacre. Santino said that Sami has his match at Unbreakable…

Ryan Nemeth made his entrance first, followed by Leon Slater. Tom Hannifan noted that Leon Slater is in the Ultimate X Match at Rebellion…

John’s Thoughts: This Ultimate X match happening in a larger arena is looking stacked. The athleticism alone from Moose, Leon Slater, and El Hijo Del Vikingo already has me hyped. In fact, I already have my tickets secured for TNA Rebellion happening down on the same street from where I grew up in Los Angeles, CA.

6. Leon Slater vs. “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth. Slater landed strikes early on to quickly dominate. Ryan dominated after running around a bit. Ryan gave Leon over head elbows and worked on Leon with rest holds. Tom Hannifan pointed out how both he and Ryan were colleagues in NXT when Ryan Nemeth was a backstage interviewer (as Briley Pierce). Ryan mocked Matt Hardy by doing Matt’s “Oh” elbow drop.

Slater turned Ryan inside-out after reversing a Twist of Fate with a clothesline. Slater hit Ryan with a dropkick, Final Cut, and Handspring Elbow for a nearfall. Slater caught Ryan with a Tiger Feint Kick and Plancha. Ryan hit Leon with a Nic Nemeth Hanging DDT. Slater hit Ryan with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Ryan hit Slater with a jawbreaker. While the referee was distracted putting away a chair, Ryan was about to hit Leon with a chair.

Matt and Jeff Hardy ran out to distract Ryan. Leon hit Ryan with the Twist of Slate. Slater hit Ryan with the 450 Swanton for the victory.

Leon Slater defeated Ryan Nemeth via pinfall in 5:55.

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A solid win for the buddy of the Hardys. I like the way they are taking their time building up Leon Slater and doing it at a steady pace. No need to put heat on Ryan, as he is expected to lose more often than win. The ethos gets balanced out in the tag team with Nic being a main eventer. With NXT dialing things back on booking towards tag title matches with the Hardys, I wonder if TNA is considering putting the titles on the Nemeths. The Nemeths can be good for NXT and TNA as well with Dolph Ziggler and Briley Pierce returning to their old stomping grounds (From that, can we somehow get a CM Punk vs. Briley Pierce match for the LOLs? I would pay to see that! Make it NXT Underground too!).

The show cut to a cinematic with random background music. John Skyler was tied up to a chair in what looked like a garage or large tool shed. Mike Santana was digging a hole. Santana then sat across from Skyer with a shovel in hand. Santana told Skyler that he thrives in these trenches and lives under pressure. Santana said if Skyler wants to take one of his, he’ll take all of yours, one by one.

Santana said Ali will have nowhere to run. Santana said he loves seeing Skyer fight for his life. Santana asked Skyler if he thinks Ali really believes in him. Santana said Ali is just using Skyler and will discard him when he’s done. Santana said all is fair in war. Santana said if Skyler wants to drink the Kool Aid, he’ll show Skyler how it feels to hit rock bottom. Santana freaked out Skyer by faking hitting him with a shovel, but instead giving him a light pat on the cheek…

Eddie and Alisha Edwards made their entrance. His opponent was Steve Maclin…

7. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin. Maclin dominated early on with shoulder tackles. Maclin got a two count after a basement clothesline. Maclin hit Eddie with a suicide dive. Eddie ducked to ringside and ate a facebuster on the apron.

Alisha got Steve’s attention by grabbing his leg which allowed Eddie to catch Steve with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Alisha dragged Maclin’s face on the apron heading into the break.[c]

Eddie was dominating with methodical offense back form break. Hannifan announced Mike Santana and the Hardys vs. Mustafa Ali and The Nemeths for Unbreakable, and Santana vs. Ali for Rebellion. Maclin rallied with right hands. Maclin got a moment of respite after hitting Eddie with a backbreaker. Maclin rallied with clotheslines and a Thesz Press.

Maclin hit Eddie with an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Alisha distracted the referee and Maclin which allowed Eddie to cheap shot Maclin with a clothesline. Eddie shoved Maclin off the top rope. Maclin ran back up and hit Eddie with a Super Angle Slam.

Maclin put Eddie in a Tree of Woe and hit him with a Spear. JDC and Myers ran out and were followed by The Nrothern Armory. Eric Young held the Northern Armory back from interfering. Maclin was distracted taking down JDC. Alisha handed her husband his System ring and Eddie punched Maclin in the face with it while the referee was distracted with JDC. Eddie hit Maclin with the Boston Knee Party for the victory.

Eddie Edwards defeated Steve Maclin via pinfall in 7:58 of on-air time.

Eric Young slowly walked to the ring and slid a goalie mask over to Maclin. Hannifan hyped Joe Hendry appearing after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: This “will he or won’t he” thing they are doing with Steve Maclin being a Tsundere to Eric young isn’t quite clicking. Mostly because Maclin hasn’t really been fully developed as a babyface in the eyes of viewers, to the point where people don’t care weather he picks the heel or babyface alignment in this case. Young is playing it right, but Maclin’s not a strong babyface yet. We’ll see if they can make people care about this.

Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap! TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made his entrance. Hendry soaked in “we believe” chants while looking a bit sullen. He said he usually does his whole spin and “say his name” bit, but he has to give a serious speech today. He said he has received a serious rotator cuff injury. He said he promised to defend the title anywhere, any time, and in any company.

Hendry said sadly, if you can’t defend the championship, you can’t be champion. Hendry said the reason he’s in this position as champ is because the fans. Hendry said that the TNA medical team ordered him not to compete at Rebellion. Hendry then did an about-face and said he told the medical team that he will defend the championship at Rebellion. He said he’ll defend the title against two of the biggest scumbags he’s encountered in Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian.

He said he’ll walk out of Rebellion as TNA Champion and it will all be because everyone chanted “We Believe”. Frankie Kazarian made his entrance with his Call Your Shot trophy. Kazarian soaked in boos for a bit. Kaz said that Joe said some inspiring stuff, but he’s sick of the Tony Robbins routine, blue shirt, and Joe. Kazarian said Joe is barely going to be able to walk into the ring at Rebellion.

Kazarian said Joe is a wounded duck who can’t hang in the ring with the King of TNA. Kazarian said the difference between he and Joe is that Joe cares about the fans. Kazarian said Joe cares about what they think and wants to be loved. Kazarian said that Joe Hendry when the man loses that illusion of wanting to be loved, he becomes a beast that cannot be conquered.

Kazarian said he’ll be that beat and dispose of Page and Hendry to become the new World Champion. Joe asked Kazarian if he really can’t wait to get his hands on Joe Hendry. Kazarian said he really can’t wait and is only holding back now because he’s a gentleman. Joe said a tag match has been booked: Joe Hendry and Masha Slamovich vs. Frankie Kazarian and Tessa Blanchard. The show closed with Hannifan hyping up next week’s Unbreakable show…

John’s Thoughts: A bit weird, but I get what they’re trying to do. Yes, this was taped before Kevin Owens legitamately had to relinquish his WrestleMania match, but all that does is add more insult to the fabricated injury. The fake title relinquishment shouldn’t be a card you play out of nowhere (And my guess is Joe probably has a legit nagging injury, but because of the way they played things it felt partially fabricated still). It also hurts when you have more serious title relinquishments in the same company, like when Josh Alexander had to drop the TNA Title.

At first I was going to say this was a decent go-home edition of TNA Impact, but Impact is being odd this week. This was not the Go Home to Unbreakable, oh no! TNA is going with 5 STRAIGHT HOURS OF WRESTLING next Thursday! Huh? Alongside AEW Collision nonetheless too. Damn. This is goofballs. Welp, I’m not sure when or what to cover next week, but we’ll figure that out.

That weirdness aside, I am looking forward to Rebellion the following week, which is looking to be a solid card. As I noted earlier, I’ll be in attendance at Rebellion in-person, so I’m interested to see how they fill up the large Galen Center in LA (The Galen Center is a bit smaller than the old LA Clippers Sports Arena that it replaced, but it is still a pretty large basketball stadium that’s larger than your usual College Basketball arena).