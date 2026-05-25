WWE Raw results (5/25): Powell’s live review of Oba Femi’s response to Brock Lesnar’s attack, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for the Tribal Warfare at Clash in Italy

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,722)

Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

Streamed live May 25, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show. Paul Heyman stood in the ring while Cole hyped Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar for Sunday’s Clash in Italy. Heyman introduced himself and welcomed fans to Raw. He started talking about how Oba vs. Lesnar needs no hype, but the fans interrupted “Oba” chants. Heyman told the fans to please shut up when he has the mic, and then set up a Brock Lesnar video package.

Lesnar said he didn’t get a chance to congratulate Oba last week on his WrestleMania win. Lesnar said that the win would cost Oba more than he can ever imagine. Lesnar said he’s had his share of ass-whoopings over the years, but not like this one. Lesnar said it was humbling, and Oba beat his ass so badly that he said he was done.

Lesnar said he’s not going out that way. He said he can take an ass-whooping, then questioned whether Oba could. Lesnar said Oba would get his ass kicked by a “humbled, retired beast.” Lesnar said he would conquer Oba. “I am gonna rule over Oba Femi,” Lesnar closed.

Back in the ring, Heyman said the good news is that everyone would get to see history play out before their very eyes on Sunday. Heyman said the bad news is that Oba “has awakened The Beast.” Heyman said that can mean only one thing. Heyman was interrupted.

Oba Femi made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Heyman squirmed as Oba entered the ring. Oba approached Heyman, took the mic, and recalled Heyman saying that he’d awoken The Beast. Oba asked Heyman what he thinks four F5’s woke in him.

Oba told Heyman that he wouldn’t hurt him because he needed him alive and well to tell the tale of Lesnar. Oba said Heyman would fast-forward to the end when he retires Lesnar for the second time. Oba said he knew Heyman would claim it was just business, but four F5’s seemed very personal to him. Oba pulled out a contract and said it was the final chapter.

Oba pressed the contract against Heyman’s chest and signed it. “Deliver me this message to Brock,’ Oba said. “Tell him that last time I was fighting to beat him. This time, I’m fighting to kill him.” Oba dropped the mic and exited the ring. Corey Graves checked in on color commentary and spoke about the angle with Cole…

Powell’s POV: Call me crazy, but I don’t think Oba will be killing Lesnar on Sunday. Anyway, Oba did a nice job, Heyman always squirms with the best of them, and Lesnar’s sit-down promos are great. On a side note, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 9,938 with 9,313 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is 17,820. The last time WWE ran the venue, 9,385 tickets were distributed for a Raw show on April 22, 2024.

A Saturday Night’s Main Event recap video aired…

Cole narrated backstage/arrival shots. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns was shown arriving at the building. The usual crew member handed him his title belt. The crew member tried to give Reigns a gift, while Cole noted that it’s Roman’s birthday, but Reigns swatted it away. The additional shots included Jacob Fatu, Rey Mysterio, and Judgment Day’s Domininik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez…

Intercontinental Champion Penta made his entrance for a title defense against Je’Von Evans before the first commercial break… [C] The end of Evans’ entrance was shown…

1. Penta vs. Je’Von Evans for the Intercontinental Title. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. There was an early handshake, and then both men started to do Penta’s strut until Evans dropkicked him. Evans sent Penta to the floor. Evans dove over the top rope onto Penta on the floor.

Evans got Penta back inside the ring and went for a springboard move, but Penta superkicked him. Evans rallied and went for a suicide dive, but Penta was waiting and tossed him back-first into the edge of the broadcast table. Ouch. [C]

Penta stood in the ring and let Evans chop him. Penta didn’t budge, but he dropped Evans with a chop of his own. Penta yelled at Evans to get up and encouraged him to chop him again. Evans stood up and dropped Penta with a knee strike. Evans performed a springboard cutter and covered Penta for a near fall. Penta came back with a powerbomb-style Backstabber for a near fall.

Moments later, Evans caught Penta on the top rope and pulled him off with a huracanrana. Evans went for the OG Cutter, but Penta drilled him with a superkick. Penta went for the Mexican Driver, but Evans caught him with a dropkick. Evans went for the OG Cutter, but Penta hit him with a Backstabber on the way down. Penta hit the Mexican Destroyer and got the three count.

Penta defeated Je’Von Evans in 11:35 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

After the match, Penta raised Evans’ arm, but he pulled it away and left the ring…

Powell’s POV: A hot match. I hate the idea of turning the likable Evans, so hopefully the frustration is simply meant to give him more of the edge that I’ve been hoping to see from him.

Cole announced that Logan Paul suffered a torn tricep during the World Tag Team Title match on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Footage aired of Angelo Dawkins performing a flip dive onto Logan on the floor. Logan held his left arm at his side, and Heyman helped him up…

Powell’s POV: That’s a shame. Here’s wishing Logan the best in his recovery. It will be interesting to see if Theory and Breakker team, or if they will add someone new to the Vision to team with Theory as the World Tag Team Champions.

Backstage, Austin Theory approached Paul Heyman and told him that he didn’t know what to do with his title belt. Heyman wasn’t sure what he meant. Theory explained that Logan was hurt. Heyman said their contracts read that any two members of the Vision can defend the titles. Heyman mentioned the possibility of Theory teaming with Bron Breakker. Theory hugged Heyman. Heyman said he did this for Theory, who then said he wanted to take out everyone responsible for Logan’s injury. Heyman said Theory knows what he has to do and, more importantly, to whom… [C]

Joe Hendry was in the midst of singing a song about Logan Paul coming out of the break. Austin Theory entered the ring and hit him from behind with a chair. Theory worked over Hendry with the chair and teased leaving. Theory turned around and swung the chair at Hendry, whose head was between the ropes…

Powell’s POV: They did a jump cut just as the chair was approaching Hendry’s head, so it looked really good, even though one can only assume that the chair hit the ring post.

Backstage, Seth Rollins told Angelo Dawkins that he did exactly what Montez Ford wanted him to do by staying out of their business on Saturday. Rollins said he was sorry because he knows what it’s like to be screwed over by The Vision. Rollins said the Vision is the weakest it’s ever been due to Logan Paul’s injury, but they are also the most dangerous they’ve ever been.

Montez Ford showed up and asked if they were still doing the Rollins redemption arc. Ford said nothing good happens when Rollins is around. Rollins said they would be tag team champions if he had been around. Rollins said they don’t have to be friends once it’s all over. Rollins said they just have to work together to get rid of The Vision.

Rollins said only one of them main evented WrestleMania and was a multi-time champion. Ford said one thing he’s never done is stab his brother in the back. Ford challenged Rollins, who said Ford wants to beat some sense into him. Rollins accepted the challenge. Dawkins was frustrated that he couldn’t keep the peace between Rollins and Ford…

Cole announced that next week’s Raw will stream live on Netflix at 1CT/2ET from Turin, Italy. Graves hyped Saturday’s AAA show featuring the mask vs. mask match… Rey Mysterio narrated a video package on mask vs. mask matches…

Backstage, Je’Von Evans apologized to Penta while saying he was frustrated and unprofessional. Penta accepted his apology. Evans said he would see him again soon for the title. They bumped fists, and then Evans made his exit. Rey Mysterio showed up and spoke with Penta, who said he wants to be a fighting champion. Penta said there’s no one he’d rather face than Rey, who said it would be his honor…

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez made their entrance while being accompanied by Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio… [C]

2. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The babyface duo was in the ring coming out of the break. Rodriguez and Perez attacked them. Rodriguez put Valkyria down in a corner and then distracted the referee while Perez targeted her arm. Rodriguez performed a corkscrew elbow drop from the middle rope. [C]

[Hour Two] Valkyria sent Rodriguez into the ring post and then fought off Perez on the floor. Valkyria finally made a hot tag to Bayley, who hit Rodriguez with a suicide dive. A short time later, Valkyria had Perez pinned, but Morgan put Perez’s foot on the bottom rope. The referee caught Morgan and ejected her from ringside.

Bayley roughed up Morgan on the floor. Perez rolled up a distracted Valkyria for a two count. Bayley tagged in and went up top. Dom moved close to interfere, but the referee caught him and scolded him. Meanwhile, Rodriguez shoved Bayley off the ropes. Perez hit Bayley with Pop Rox for a near fall.

Rodriguez picked up Valkyria and ran like she was going to powerbomb her over the top rope, but Valkyria countered with a huracanrana that sent them both tumbling over the ropes. Valkyria clutched her left knee. Dom climbed on the apron and dropped his title belt while arguing with the referee. Perez and Bayley played tug of war with the belt until Bayley let it go, and Perez collided with Dom, who fell off the apron. Bayley rolled up Perez for the win…

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria beat Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in 11:15.

A video package recapped the latest developments in the Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu feud…

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce spoke inside Roman’s dressing room. Pearce said WWE shouldn’t employ Fatu. Reigns said he gets it. Reigns said he didn’t want to go back to his old ways, but he had to “show the power and stroke that we have.”

Reigns said he didn’t know that Fatu even knew about Tribal Combat. Reigns said he can’t ever back down. Reigns said there must be consequences in the contract. Reigns said that if Fatu loses, he would serve him or be out of the company. Reigns said that if Fatu beats him, “then good luck because we’re all screwed”…

Cole hyped the Reigns and Fatu contract signing for later in the show…

LA Knight was shown backstage, and Graves said he was up next…

Cole set up the annual Memorial Day video package… [C] Footage aired of Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Bayley visiting the National Veterans’ Memorial Museum…

LA Knight made his entrance and held the mic out once he was in the ring to soak up the cheers. Knight said this was the first time he was in the ring since WrestleMania. Knight thanked the men and women in the military for their service. A “USA” chant broke out.

Knight said the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will start next week on Raw. Knight said he’s throwing his name in the hat. He said if he wins, he gets a title shot, and he’ll be aiming for Roman Reigns. Knight wondered where that would leave the Usos. Knight called Reigns the most corrupt champion in history and said he’s trying to stir up the old Bloodline, and Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso were a little different than the guys he knew.

Jimmy Uso made his entrance and joined Knight in the ring. Jimmy said it’s not like things were during The Bloodline days. Jimmy said Knight would get a fair shot at the championship if he won King of the Ring. Knight asked Jimmy if he was being honest with him and himself.

Knight said Jimmy was coming out as a messenger and the third wheel. Knight said he didn’t want to see Jimmy become Roman’s errand boy again. Knight said he intended respect, but Jimmy should take it as a warning. Jimmy cut off Knight and told him that this was Knight’s warning shot.

Jimmy said Knight was lucky that Jey wasn’t there, or they wouldn’t be talking. Knight said Jimmy was proving his point and assumed that Reigns would join them, and it would be a three-on-one attack, just like he did to Jacob Fatu. Jimmy said that’s family business. He told Knight to tread lightly because if he keeps insulting the OTC, their family will become his business.

Knight stopped Jimmy from leaving and said he’s the one that he likes. Knight said he thinks Jimmy likes him, and he’s okay with Jey, but he doesn’t like Reigns. Knight said Reigns needed Paul Heyman and the Usos because he can’t get the job done on his own. Knight said that if their business becomes family business, then he’ll make sure they go out of business. Knight delivered his catchphrase, dropped the mic, and left the ring…

Powell’s POV: I’m enjoying this side story between Jimmy and Knight. It’s good to see Jimmy get something he can sink his teeth into. He’s smooth on the mic, but he actually felt like the fourth guy in The Bloodline behind Reigns, Jey, and Sami Zayn.

Adam Pearce and Rey Mysterio were talking backstage when Ethan Page showed up and asked what was going on. Page said Pearce gifted Je’Von Evans a title match. Pearce said rematches have to be earned. Rusev showed up and asked what was going on. Page said Pearce and Rey were conspiring against Rusev by giving Rey the title shot that belonged to Rusev. Rey said he would earn the title shot tonight, and then Rey vs. Rusev was booked for later in the show…

Seth Rollins made his entrance… [C] Montez Ford was in the ring playing to the crowd coming out of the break…

3. Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford. Cole noted that Angelo Dawkins did not accompany Ford to the ring. Cole said Dawkins wants to stay out of the issues between Rollins and Ford. Cole and Graves agreed that they could see both sides of the argument between Rollins and Ford. Ford hit Rollins with an early suicide dive. They both returned to the ring and performed simultaneous crossbody blocks, leaving both men down. [C]

Ford had Rollins over his shoulders and went for a move, but Rollins countered with a Pedigree that resulted in a near fall. Rollins showed frustration. Rollins told Ford that it didn’t have to be this way. He said they wouldn’t be fighting if they worked together. Rollins told Ford that he’s trying to change. Ford slapped Rollins across the face.

Rollins performed Buckle Bombs in two corners. Rollins went for a third, but Ford countered with a huracanrana that sent Rollins to the floor. Ford performed his dive over the ring post onto Rollins on the floor. Ford tossed Rollins back inside the ring and went to the ropes. Rollins ran up to cut him off, but Ford shoved him off and hit a frog splash for a two count.

Ford went to the apron while fans chanted, “This is awesome.” Ford hit Rollins with an enzuigiri. Ford went up top and attempted a 450 splash, but Rollins avoided it. Rollins hit Ford with a Stomp. Rollins draped an arm over Ford and got the three count while they were both lying on the mat.

Seth Rollins beat Montez Ford in 12:35.

On the stage, Austin Theory worked over Angelo Dawkins with a chair. With Dawkins down, Theory slammed a chair over his, um, head. Adam Pearce, Shawn Daivari, and Shane Helms ran out. Pearce told Theory to go to the back, while the producers checked on Dawkins… [C]

Powell’s POV: Theory could have used another jump cut because that last chair shot clearly hit the floor rather than Dawkins’ head. Don’t get me wrong, I despise chair shots to the head, but they shouldn’t bother doing spots like that if they can’t make them look better.

Highlights aired of the last match and the post-match angle (they actually showed the lousy chair spot again)…

Adam Pearce was giving Montez Ford an update on Angelo Dawkins when Seth Rollins arrived backstage. Ford said Rollins was right that they have bigger fish to fry. Ford mentioned that Dawkins “needs us.” Rollins nodded and there were cheers. Ford entered the trainer’s room. Rollins told Pearce it needs to end. He told Pearce to book him in a match against Bron Breakker as soon as possible…

The broadcast team ran through the Clash in Italy lineup. Cole listed the schedule of events and said both hours of the countdown show will be simulcast on ESPN. Cole also announced that Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship, and Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE women’s Championship will be simulcast on ESPN…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, who delivered a promo about facing Sol Ruca on Sunday. She mentioned that Ruca had yet to win a match on the main roster…

Rey Mysterio made his entrance… [C] Cole plugged SummerSlam tickets for August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium… Rusev made his entrance…

4. Rey Mysterio vs. Rusev for a shot at the Intercontinental Title. Ethan Page sat in on commentary. Page called Cole “Mike” again. Cole said Page’s ego cost him the Intercontinental Title. Page accused Penta of cheating. Cole also accused Page of making things up to get out of hot water with Rusev. Page said Rusev is his good friend.

Rey went for an early 619, but Rusev stood up and dropped him with an elbow. Rusev suplexed Rey a couple of times. Rusev hoisted up Rey on the apron, but he slipped away and sent Rusev to the floor. Rey slid under the bottom rope and performed a sunset bomb that sent Rusev into the broadcast table.

[Hour Three] Rey dove off the apron, but Rusev caught him and swung Rey into the barricade. [C] Rey performed a springboard moonsault and got a two count. Rusev caught Rey going for another springboard move and uranage slammed him to the mat. Rusev followed up with a Machka Kick and got a two count.

Rey rallied and went for a 619, but Rusev blocked it. Rusev set up for the Accolade, but Rey countered into a pin and got the three count. “Dammit,” Page yelled.

Rey Mysterio defeated Rusev in 9:25 to become the No. 1 contender to the Intercontinental Title.

Rusev attacked Rey afterward. Dragon Lee ran out for the save. Page ran in to help Rusev, but Lee cleared him from the ring. Lee put Rusev down on the ropes and then dove onto Page on the floor. Rey hit a 619 on Rusev. Lee returned to the ring and hit Operation Dragon on Rusev…

Powell’s POV: The outcome was no surprise, given that they already teased the Penta vs. Rey match earlier.

Backstage, Adam Pearce told Austin Theory he was done for the night and told him to leave. Paul Heyman stood in the background. Theory asked if what happened to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker was enough. Heyman stepped in and told Pearce that he would take care of it personally.

Theory and Heyman walked away and then stopped when they saw Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri. Theory and Dupri looked at one another, and then Theory and Heyman walked away. Otis said it smelled like bad news. Dupri said Theory just had a lot going on. She asked Otis to cut him some slack, and then said she would see him and Tozawa later. Otis and Tozawa looked surprised…

A video package spotlighted the Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar feud…

Cole hyped that the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will start next week on Raw in Italy. Cole said the winners of those tournaments “will earn a championship opportunity”…

Jacob Fatu made his entrance while Adam Pearce was in the ring, standing next to a table and two chairs. Security guards were in the entrance aisle… [C]

Pearce told Fatu that two signatures would make Tribal Combat official. Fatu signed the contract. An “OTC” chant broke out. Fatu tossed the chairs and the table at the security guards. Roman Reigns made his entrance and entered the ring while security guards stood in front of Fatu. Reigns signed the contract.

“Leave us,” Reigns said. Pearce asked Reigns if it would be better if he and security stayed. Reigns said Fatu signed the contract and made a blood oath, so he can’t touch him until Tribal Combat. Pearce and security left the ring.

Reigns told the fans to acknowledge him. Reigns said that’s all Fatu had to do. Fatu said hell no. He said he’s not like everybody else. Fatu said Reigns is the reason why their family was living the life that they have and are on top of the mountain. Fatu said Reigns took the whole family to the promised land.

Fatu said Reigns could only take them so far, and it’s time for a change. Fatu asked Reigns if he lived by the code or if he bent the rules so that he could beat him. Fatu said he understood that Reigns did what he had to do. Fatu said he would dog walk Roman’s “bitch ass” at Clash in Italy.

Reigns said that if Fatu wins, he will become the head of the table, and he will lead while Roman follows. Reigns said that if Fatu can’t beat him, he will domesticate him. Reigns said Fatu would serve and learn from him, and in time, love his Tribal Chief.

Fatu said at least he would still have a job in WWE if Reigns wins. Fatu said that when he beats Roman, everybody, especially Reigns, will learn how to acknowledge him. Fatu dropped the mic and extended his hand while the executive producer credits were shown. Reigns dropped his mic and took Fatu’s hand, and then they put their heads together to end the show…

Powell’s POV: The final segment was nothing special, but I’m still looking forward to the match. While it felt odd to lower the stakes for Fatu by having him acknowledge that he will still have a job if he loses, I suppose they needed to establish that if he’s not going to win.

Overall, this was a good episode that provided solid final hype to the brand’s Clash in Italy matches. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.