The Rock drops a new promo on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

March 8, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Rock released a promo he cut on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Friday heading into their appearances on tonight’s Smackdown.

Powell’s POV: There’s plenty of NSFW language, including a fun line from Steve Martin’s classic The Jerk movie.

