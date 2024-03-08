The Rock drops a new promo on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Rock released a promo he cut on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Friday heading into their appearances on tonight’s Smackdown.

A message from the Outlaw People’s Champ “when I die I may not go to heaven

I don’t know if they let outlaws in

If they don’t just let me go to Texas, boys

‘Cause Texas is as close as I’ve been” SMACKDOWN

TONIGHT – SOLD OUT

Dallas, Texas 🇺🇸 @wwe @tkogrp pic.twitter.com/TCFLixKrPh — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 8, 2024

Powell’s POV: There’s plenty of NSFW language, including a fun line from Steve Martin’s classic The Jerk movie.