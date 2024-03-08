The Rock drops a new promo on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The Rock released a promo he cut on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Friday heading into their appearances on tonight’s Smackdown.
A message from the Outlaw People’s Champ
“when I die I may not go to heaven
I don’t know if they let outlaws in
If they don’t just let me go to Texas, boys
‘Cause Texas is as close as I’ve been”
SMACKDOWN
TONIGHT – SOLD OUT
Dallas, Texas 🇺🇸 @wwe @tkogrp pic.twitter.com/TCFLixKrPh
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 8, 2024
Powell’s POV: There’s plenty of NSFW language, including a fun line from Steve Martin’s classic The Jerk movie.
