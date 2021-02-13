WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the return of Seth Rollins

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.884 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.257 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.126 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.905 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.862 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a .5 in the adults 18-49 demographic, and won the men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s broadcast television ratings. The final Smackdown viewership numbers should be available on Monday.