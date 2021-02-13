WWE Raw preview: Gauntlet match and a talkshow segment set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy in a gauntlet match.

-Drew McIntyre appears on Miz TV.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the gauntlet match will be the last man to enter the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship at the Chamber pay-per-view. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review on Monday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.