WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The updated card with a title match and another Chamber match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE Elimination Chamber, which will be held on Sunday, February 21 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship against the Elimination Chamber winner.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Elimination Chamber match for a WWE Universal Championship match.

-Asuka vs. Lacey Evans for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the second Chamber match on Smackdown. The winner will receive an immediate championship match with Reigns. Owens and Uso were announced for the match, while Bryan and Cesaro, and Corbin and Zayn won tag team qualifiers to earn their spots.