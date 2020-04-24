WWE Total Bellas viewership for season five, episode four, opposite the NFL Draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Total Bellas reality show delivered 527,000 viewers for E! on Thursday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 461,000 viewership mark attained by last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Total Bellas finished 29th in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings on Thursday. The season five peak viewership was 563,000 viewers for the season premiere. Last night’s episode seemed unaffected by running opposite the record breaking NFL Draft, which delivered 15.6 million viewers between ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

