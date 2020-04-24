WWE 205 Live to feature “the matches that made me” theme

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s edition of WWE 205 Live will use “the matches that made me” theme featuring Ariya Daivari. “Tonight, the WWE Universe will get a special look at what influenced Ariya Daivari along the way to becoming known as The Persian Lion,” read the WWE website preview. “Daivari will take an in-depth look at the match that inspired him to become a WWE Superstar, as well as the most memorable match of his career.” Read the official preview at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s 205 Live took a similar approach with Brian Kendrick, so it looks like the show won’t be including any first-run matches again this week. Nevertheless, I’m looking forward to seeing fellow Minnesotan Daivari’s feature. Did his brother make the cut? Anish V’s reviews of WWE 205 Live are available on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

