Impact Wrestling Slammiversary video features several wrestlers released from WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling released a video for the Slammiversary pay-per-view event that will be held on Saturday, July 18 at an undisclosed location. The video shows a hooded figure watching television and seeing a “news report” regarding over 20 wrestlers being released from their contracts. The wrestlers shown were Eric Young, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rockstar Spud/Drake Maverick, Brian Myers, EC3, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis. Watch the video below or via the Impact Wrestling YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: There was also a Bulgarian flag shown, which obviously represents Rusev in this case. It’s a good teaser for the possibility of those wrestlers appearing at the event. It’s also worth noting that Impact is following the lead of AEW by holding this event on a Saturday night rather than on the traditional Sunday night.



