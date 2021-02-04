WWE releases Steve Cutler

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the release of Steve Cutler (a/k/a Steve Kupryk) on Thursday. “WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” reads the statement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Cutler issued a statement that can be read below. He most recently appeared along with tag partner Wesley Blake as the Knights of the Lone Wolf in support of the King Corbin character. The duo also worked with Jaxson Ryker as the Forgotten Sons.