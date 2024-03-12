WWE SummerSlam location announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE SummerSlam will be held on Saturday, August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The announcement was made by Cleveland area native Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast.
Powell’s POV: SummerSlam is coming to the Dawg Pound. The listed capacity for the stadium is 67,431.
Logan Paul vs LeBron?! @WWE SummerSlam returns to Cleveland on August 3 💥 pic.twitter.com/cgrfl47wBO
— IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) March 12, 2024
Hope it doesn’t rain!lol