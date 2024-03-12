WWE SummerSlam location announced

What's happening...

March 12, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam will be held on Saturday, August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The announcement was made by Cleveland area native Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast.

Powell’s POV: SummerSlam is coming to the Dawg Pound. The listed capacity for the stadium is 67,431.

Readers Comments (1)

  Tom March 12, 2024 @ 11:39 am

    Hope it doesn't rain!lol

