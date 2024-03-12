WWE SummerSlam location announced

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam will be held on Saturday, August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The announcement was made by Cleveland area native Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast.

Powell’s POV: SummerSlam is coming to the Dawg Pound. The listed capacity for the stadium is 67,431.