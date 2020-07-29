AEW Dynamite and NXT live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Scott Steiner, Sonny Onoo, Lou Albano, Harold Sakata

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a tornado tag team match. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT TV will be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Dexter Lumis in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on WWE Fully Loaded 2000.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast focuses on the Back to the Future movies. The previous episode had Sonny Kiss as a guest. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast focused on the Great American Bash 2005. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episode relating to pro wrestling featured Sasha Banks and Vince Russo. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Scott Steiner (Scott Rechsteiner) is 58.

-Sonny Onoo is 58.

-The late Lou Albano was born on July 29, 1933. He died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.

-The late Harold Sakata died of liver cancer at age 62 on July 29, 1982. Sakata was best known for playing the “Oddjob” character in the James Bond film Goldfinger.



