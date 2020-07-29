07/28 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller answer mailbag questions and take calls regarding Sasha Banks vs. Asuka, Karrion Kross challenging Keith Lee, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s criticism of Paul Heyman, the Nick Aldis and Bruce Prichard back and forth, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller answer mailbag questions and take calls regarding regarding Sasha Banks vs. Asuka, Karrion Kross challenging Keith Lee, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s criticism of Paul Heyman, the Nick Aldis and Bruce Prichard back and forth, and more (77:38)…

Click here for the July 28 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...